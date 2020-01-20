After knocking off The Colony last Friday to stay unbeaten in District 8-5A, the Braswell Lady Bengals rose to No. 8 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A poll.
Braswell has won six straight games and is 21-4 overall. The Lady Bengals were ranked No. 9 last week.
Across town at Guyer, the Wildcats also jumped up a spot in the Class 6A poll. Guyer improved to 18-4 overall and 5-0 in District 5-6A with a win over Keller Fossil Ridge last Friday.
The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, stood pat at No. 7. Guyer is 23-4 overall and a perfect 7-0 in district play.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, the Argyle boys and girls remained ranked in Class 4A.
The No. 9 Eagles are 22-2 overall and 1-0 in District 8-4A play. Argyle lost to defending 4A champion Oak Cliff Faith Family 64-62 in overtime last Tuesday without leading scorer Jackson Maupin, who will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
Argyle hosts Krum on Tuesday night before traveling to rival Decatur on Friday.
On the girls side, the No. 2 Lady Eagles moved to 22-5 overall and 2-0 in district with an 86-28 rout of Springtown last Friday.
Also in 8-4A, the Krum Bobcats checked in at No. 25 in the poll.
The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons and Ponder Lady Lions round out local schools ranked in the poll.
Lake Dallas is the No. 19-ranked team in 5A with a 17-4 record. Ponder is No. 11 in 3A, boasting a record of 17-10.
The Lady Lions beat Pilot Point 71-27 last Friday night behind a season-high 21 points from Kassi Ballard. Ponder is 5-1 in District 9-3A.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State Poll
Boys
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (18-2)
2. Dickinson (19-5)
3. Summer Creek (24-4)
4. Killeen Ellison (23-4)
5. Austin Westlake (24-1)
6. Allen (20-4)
7. Atascocita (23-4)
8. Beaumont United (22-2)
9. North Shore (24-2)
10. Grand Prairie (17-1)
11. Waxahachie (21-4)
12. Richardson (24-2)
13. Permian (19-2)
14. South Grand Prairie (19-5)
15. Morton Ranch (16-8)
16. Vandegrift (22-2)
17. Prosper (20-4)
18. Coppell (20-4)
19. Guyer (18-4)
20. Brandeis (20-2)
21. Westfield (21-3)
22. Desoto (12-9)
23. Los Fresnos (21-3)
24. Lewisville (15-11)
25. North Crowley (20-6)
Class 5A
1. Lancaster (21-2)
2. Shadow Creek (18-2)
3. Fort Bend Hightower (20-5)
4. Port Arthur Memorial (21-4)
5. Wyatt (16-6)
6. Wagner (21-5)
7. Carrollton Newman Smith (18-0)
8. Austin LBJ (19-5)
9. Sulphur Springs (18-7)
10. South Oak Cliff (17-6)
11. Kimball (17-6)
12. Midlothian (17-7)
13. Hutto (24-3)
14. Crowley (14-11)
15. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (19-2)
16. Red Oak (14-11)
17. Burleson Centennial (20-5)
18. El Paso Andress (20-3)
19. Timberview (16-7)
20. Rider (21-4)
21. Greenville (24-4)
22. Manor (17-8)
23. Frisco Independence (18-5)
24. Corpus Christi Ray (16-4)
25. Manvel (16-9)
Class 4A
1. Yates (12-4)
2. Carter (17-7)
3. Lincoln (12-12)
4. Decatur (18-6)
5. Faith Family (11-12)
6. LaMarque (23-6)
7. Dunbar (10-9)
8. Seminole (15-9)
9. Argyle (22-2)
10. Liberty Hill (16-7)
11. Connally (11-4)
12. Clint (16-5)
13. Estacado (17-5)
14. Silsbee (13-11)
15. Waxahachie Life (19-8)
16. Fredericksburg (24-0)
17. Pleasanton (23-3)
18. Celina (16-6)
19. China Spring (19-7)
20. Stafford (17-9)
21. Fulshear (10-13)
22. Paris (19-8)
23. Salado (16-7)
24. Alvarado (22-4)
25. Krum (15-8)
Class 3A
1. Madison (10-11)
2. Crockett (21-2)
3. Cole (18-6)
4. Peaster (21-4)
5. Coldspring (23-4)
6. Randolph (19-3)
7. Brock (19-7)
8. Hallettsville (19-2)
9. London (20-4)
10. Academy (19-6)
11. Shallowater (19-4)
12. Abernathy (14-4)
13. Aransas Pass (19-8)
14. Santa Rosa (17-6)
15. Atlanta (20-4)
16. Grandview (12-10)
17. Tatum (15-8)
18. Malakoff (15-4)
19. Van Alstyne (17-6)
20. Childress (17-6)
21. Diboll (14-6)
22. East Chambers (16-7)
23. Commerce (16-9)
24. Mineola (15-7)
25. Franklin (16-10)
Girls
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (25-3)
2. Desoto (23-2)
3. Cypress Creek (28-0)
4. Arlington Martin (26-4)
5. South Grand Prairie (27-2)
6. Cedar Hill (22-7)
7. Guyer (23-4)
8. Atascocita (26-3)
9. Cypress Ranch (23-3)
10. Summer Creek (22-4)
11. Plano (23-4)
12. Austin Westlake (22-6)
13. Hurst Bell (23-3)
14. Cibolo Steele (20-8)
15. Keller (21-4)
16. Harker Heights (22-5)
17. Beaumont United (22-4)
18 Garland Sachse (20-6)
19. Vista Ridge (20-6)
20. Austin Lake Travis (20-8)
21. San Antonio Reagan (20-7)
22. Clear Springs (22-6)
23. Killeen Ellison (19-8)
24. Converse Judson (21-8)
25. Tompkins (26-3)
Class 5A
1. Amarillo (26-2)
2. Cedar Park (23-3)
3. Red Oak (19-6)
4. Corpus Christi Carroll (24-4)
5. Shadow Creek (22-4)
6. Timberview (19-8)
7. Fort Bend Hightower (23-5)
8. Braswell (21-4)
9. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (23-6)
10. Georgetown (21-8)
11. Royse City (20-5)
12. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (20-7)
13. Wichita Falls Rider (23-1)
14. Kerrville Tivy (23-4)
15. Barbers Hill (24-4)
16. Brownsville Veterans (24-5)
17. Frisco Liberty (17-9)
18. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)
19. Lake Dallas (17-4)
20. Jacksonville (16-8)
21. Tuloso-Midway (20-6)
22. Bryan Rudder (24-3)
23. Pflugerville Connaly (20-9)
24. El Paso Andress (20-4)
25. Flour Bluff (18-8)
Class 4A
1. Canyon (23-1)
2. Argyle (22-5)
3. Hardin-Jefferson (21-8)
4. Beeville Jones (24-2)
5. Fairfield (23-3)
6. Sunnyvale (27-2)
7. Bullard (2-4)
8. San Elizario (23-3)
9 La Grange (23-3)
10. Decatur (24-3)
11. Bridgeport (20-5)
12. Glen Rose (22-5)
13. Houston Yates (12-6)
14. Jasper (25-5)
15. Hereford (18-6)
16. Stephenville (21-8)
17. Hidalgo (26-4)
18. Dallas Lincoln (16-7)
19 Dallas Pinkston (19-5)
20. Brownsboro (22-6)
21. Houston Yates (15-6)
22. Robstown (23-3)
23 West Oso (15-9)
24. Fredericksburg (21-8)
25 Devine (20-5)
Class 3A
1. Shallowater (25-0)
2. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-2)
3. Jim Ned (25-3)
4. Idalou (22-1)
5. Woodville (23-4)
6. Wall (15-7)
7. Schulenburg (22-4)
8. Odem (22-6)
9. Mineola (20-4)
10. Pottsboro (20-5)
11. Ponder (17-10)
12. Brock (20-7)
13. Luling (18-6)
14. Poth (18-4)
15. Edgewood (21-5)
16. Grandview (22-4)
17. Winnsboro (19-6)
18. Bells (21-5)
19. Canadian (18-6)
20. Howe (19-5)
21. Jarrell (20-7)
22. Hitchcock (17-4)
23. Little River Academy (16-9)
24. Cisco (19-6)
25. Aransas Pass (17-7)