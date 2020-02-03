After routing Bridgeport 62-32 last Tuesday night for their ninth straight win, the Argyle Lady Eagles checked in at No. 2 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll.
The five-time defending state champions have not lost a game since Dec. 21 against Chartiers Valley of Pennsylvania. Argyle is 25-5 overall and 5-0 in District 8-4A with three regular season games remaining.
The Lady Eagles have a stranglehold on first place in 8-4A and can officially clinch the district title with two wins this week against Springtown and Krum. Argyle is led by senior Rhyle McKinney, who is averaging roughly 20 points per game.
On the boys side, Argyle is No. 7 in 4A and in a three-way tie for first place with Decatur and Krum. The Bobcats are No. 9 in 4A and have one loss in district play along with Decatur and Argyle.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, Guyer is No. 18 in Class 6A. The Wildcats are 22-4 overall and remain undefeated in District 5-6A at 9-0.
The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, dropped to No. 12 in the poll after losing to Keller last Friday. Guyer and Keller are now tied for first in 5-6A with three games remaining after splitting the season series with each other.
In 5A, the Braswell Lady Bengals are No. 15 while the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons are No. 21. Braswell is 23-5 overall and Lake Dallas is 19-5 overall.
Ponder rounds out local schools ranked in the poll. The Lady Lions are No. 9 in Class 3A at 20-10.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State Poll
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (22-2)
2. Dickinson (23-5)
3. Summer Creek (27-4)
4. Killeen Ellison (27-4)
5. Austin Westlake (27-1)
6. Allen (24-4)
7. Atascocita (27-4)
8. Beaumont United (26-2)
9. North Shore (27-3)
10. Grand Prairie (21-1)
11. Richardson (27-3)
12. Permian (23-2)
13. South Grand Prairie (22-6)
14. Morton Ranch (20-8)
15. Vandegrift (26-2)
16. Desoto (15-10)
17. Waxahachie (23-6)
18. Guyer (20-4)
19. Westfield (25-3)
20. Los Fresnos (25-3)
21. North Crowley (24-6)
22. Prosper (23-5)
23. SA Warren (21-4)
24. Brandeis (23-3)
25. FB Travis (25-5)
Class 5A
1. Lancaster (25-2)
2. Shadow Creek (22-2)
3. FB Hightower (24-5)
4. PA Memorial (24-4)
5. Wyatt (20-6)
6. Wagner (25-5)
7. Newman Smith (22-0)
8. Sulphur Springs (22-7)
9. South Oak Cliff (20-6)
10. Kimball (21-6)
11. Hutto (27-3)
12. Red Oak (18-11)
13. Midlothian (20-8)
14. Burleson Centennial (24-5)
15. EP Andress (24-3)
16. Timberview (20-7)
17. Wichita Falls Rider (25-4)
18. Austin LBJ (22-6)
19. Manor (21-8)
20. CC Ray (20-4)
21. Manvel (18-10)
22. Amarillo (20-8)
23. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (22-3)
24. Birdville (20-6)
25. EP Chapin (21-5)
Class 4A
1. Yates (16-4)
2. Carter (20-7)
3. Faith Family (15-13)
4. LaMarque (26-6)
5. Seminole (19-9)
6. Liberty Hill (20-7)
7. Argyle (24-3)
8. Decatur (21-7)
9. Krum (17-10)
10. Connally (15-4)
11. Clint (20-5)
12. Dunbar (12-10)
13. Lincoln (14-14)
14. Silsbee (17-11)
15. Waxahachie Life (23-8)
16. Fredericksburg (28-0)
17. Pleasanton (26-3)
18. Celina (20-6)
19. Stafford (20-9)
20. Paris (22-8)
21. Taylor (17-10)
22. Alvarado (25-5)
23. Kennedale (21-8)
24. Canyon (15-9)
25. Boerne (19-9)
Class 3A
1. Madison (14-11)
2. Crockett (25-2)
3. Cole (22-6)
4. Peaster (25-4)
5. Coldspring (27-4)
6. Randolph (23-3)
7. Hallettsville (23-2)
8. London (24-4)
9. Academy (23-6)
10. Shallowater (23-4)
11. Abernathy (18-4)
12. Aransas Pass (23-8)
13. Santa Rosa (21-6)
14. Atlanta (24-4)
15. Grandview (16-10)
16. Brock (21-9)
17. Malakoff (19-4)
18. Van Alstyne (21-6)
19. Tatum (18-9)
20. Childress (21-6)
21. Diboll (18-6)
22. Commerce (19-9)
23. Mineola (19-7)
24. Franklin (20-10)
25. Kountze (18-9)
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (29-3)
2. Desoto (27-2)
3. Cypress Creek (32-0)
4. Arlington Martin (30-4)
5. South Grand Prairie (30-3)
6. Atascocita (30-3)
7. Cedar Hill (25-8)
8. Cypress Ranch (27-3)
9. Summer Creek (25-4)
10. Plano (27-4)
11. Keller (25-4)
12. Guyer (26-5)
13. Austin Westlake (24-6)
14. Hurst Bell (27-3)
15. Harker Heights (28-5)
16. Beaumont United (26-4)
17 Garland Sachse (24-6)
18. Converse Judson (25-8)
19. Cibolo Steele (23-9)
20. Vista Ridge (24-6)
21. San Antonio Reagan (24-7)
22. Austin Lake Travis (22-9)
23. Clear Springs (25-6)
24. Tompkins (26-3)
25. San Antonio Clark (24-4)
Class 5A
1. Amarillo (29-2)
2. Cedar Park (27-3)
3. Red Oak (22-6)
4. Shadow Creek (26-4)
5. Timberview (23-8)
6. Fort Bend Hightower (27-5)
7. Georgetown (24-8)
8. Royse City (24-5)
9. SA Veterans Memorial (24-7)
10. Corpus Christi Carroll (26-5)
11. Kerrville Tivy (26-4)
12. Barbers Hill (28-4)
13. Brownsville Veterans (28-5)
14. Frisco Liberty (21-9)
15. Braswell (23-5)
16. Lubbock Monterey (29-3)
17. Jacksonville (20-9)
18. El Paso Andress (24-4)
19. Flour Bluff (22-8)
20. CC Veterans Memorial (26-7)
21. Lake Dallas (19-5)
22. Tuloso-Midway (23-7)
23. San Antonio Harlan (26-5)
24. Magnolia West (26-7)
25. McKinney North (18-7)
Class 4A
1. Canyon (26-1)
2. Argyle (25-5)
3. Hardin-Jefferson (24-8)
4. Beeville Jones (28-2)
5. Sunnyvale (31-2)
6. Glen Rose (26-6)
7. Houston Yates (19-6)
8. San Elizario (25-3)
9. Hidalgo (30-4)
10. Bullard (28-5)
11. Fairfield (26-4)
12. La Grange (26-4)
13. Bridgeport (22-6)
14. Decatur (27-5)
15. Stephenville (23-9)
16 Dallas Pinkston (23-5)
17. Dallas Lincoln (18-8)
18. Hereford (19-8)
19. Brownsboro (26-6)
20. Midlothian Heritage (22-11)
21. Jasper (27-6)
22. Fredericksburg (25-8)
23. Navarro (22-10)
24. Rio Hondo (24-5)
25. Robstown (25-5)
Class 3A
2. Jim Ned (29-3)
3. Idalou (26-6)
4. Shallowater (30-1)
5. Woodville (27-4)
6. Wall (20-7)
7. Schulenburg (26-4)
8. Odem (26-6)
9. Ponder (20-10)
10. Brock (24-7)
11. Edgewood (24-5)
12. Mineola (24-7)
13. Poth (22-4)
14. Grandview (26-4)
15. Winnsboro (21-7)
16. Luling (21-7)
17. Howe (22-5)
18. Jarrell (23-7)
19. Bells (23-6)
20. Hitchcock (20-4)
21. Pottsboro (2-3)
22. Cisco (22-6)
23. Peaster (24-7)
24. Little River Academy (19-10)
25. Canadian (23-7)