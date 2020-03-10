MIDLAND — Midland Christian pushed across two runs each in the first and second innings and went on to score a 6-1 victory over the Liberty Christian Warriors.
Midland Christian pounded out eight hits while limiting Liberty Christian to four hits. Camden Packwood, Andrew Klingenstein, Cameron Benney and Joaquin VanTrease each had one hit each for the Warriors.
Ryne Bishop started on the mound for the Warriors and went two innings, allowing four runs on five hits. Matthew Kevlin pitched 3⅓ innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit.