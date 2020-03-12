Game 1: RICHARDSON — Parker Smith and Denton’s defense continued to roll in a 2-0 win over Wylie at JJ Pearce. Smith pitched a complete game shutout while allowing five hits, one walk and no runs with five strikeouts.
The Broncos themselves only tallied three hits but they were enough for a run in the bottom of the second and sixth innings. Denton played again at 4:30 on Thursday, a few hours later.
Game 2: The second swing of the Broncos’ potent 1-2 punch on the mound, Caden Greanead took the mound for Denton in its second game and threw a gem. In six innings, Greanead allowed one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
The result was another Bronco win, this time 6-1 over Pearce. At the plate, Denton totaled eight hits, five RBIs and two walks with three players tallying two hits.
Guyer splits road doubleheader
Game 1: The comeback had all the momentum for the Wildcats after scoring two runs in the bottom of the six, cutting the deficit to 7-6 entering the final frame. However, the final tying run never came and Guyer fell to Georgetown 7-6.
Garrison Brandt led the Wildcats, going 2-of-3 from the plate with two RBIs and a walk and relief pitcher Landon Jeter closed the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run and only one hit.
Game 2: ROCKWALL — Three runs in the fifth and four in the top of the seventh gave Guyer a commanding 7-0 lead before Rockwall put three on the board to close the game in the 7-3 Wildcat win.
Bristol Carson did a majority of the work on the mound in his 6.1 innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five.
Braswell doubleheader down 380
Game 1: FRISCO — The runs came in so fast that the hits couldn’t even keep up for the Bengals in their 18-6 routing of North Lamar. Piling on 16 hits from nine different players with five errors from North Lamar put the game away in a hurry.
By the time North Lamar touched home plate for the first time in the bottom of the fourth, Braswell already had a 16-0 lead. Jayson Jones went 4-for-5 with six RBIs on two home runs in the win. The Bengals head to Plano West for their night game on Thursday.
Game 2: PLANO — With a 3-0 lead in hand over a potent Austin Westlake team, Braswell headed to the bottom of the seventh in the non-district game. Unfortunately for the Bengals, Westlake finally got free and scored three runs to tie the game at 3-3 which is where the game ended.
The Bengals used five pitchers and were led at the plate by Logan Quan and Nicholan Perry who had two hits each on the night.
Krum splits in Midlothian Heritage tournament
Game 1: Despite a respectable effort on the mound from starter Cade Tucker, the bats for Krum never woke up, leading to a 5-1 loss to Kennedale Thursday morning at the Midlothian Heritage Tournament.
The Bobcats totaled just one hit by Cade Hudson, three balls, and one run. Four errors expounded on Krum’s struggles, but the Bobcats quickly returned to the field to face Iowa Park less than an hour later after the opening loss.
Game 2: Krum returned to face Iowa park and the Bobcats’ bats were alive from the jump, scoring three runs in the top of the first and three more in the top of the third. Unfortunately, Iowa Park scored seven runs in the final three innings to take the 9-6 win over Krum. The Bobcats had ten hits to Iowa Park’s six, but also three errors.
Aubrey non district doubleheader
Game 1: In game one of two, Aubrey bested Graham 9-5 behind an explosive 13-hit performance and only one error. Four players tallied two or more hits for the Chaparrals, led by AJ Prince’s one walk and 3-for-3 afternoon at the park.
On the mound, Aidan Ryan pitched five innings and allowed four hits and three earned runs while walking two in the win. Aubrey took a 9-3 lead in the top of the sixth and Graham was only able to score two runs, falling short of the comeback.
Game 2: In another non-district follow up, Aubrey took on Brownwood and continued its hot day at the plate, taking the win 15-3. Aubrey led 10-2 after three innings and continued to pour it on with only one error in the win.
After Price stole ths show in the first win, Jaxon Holder went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a walk, including a home run. Aubrey is now 11-2 this season.
Lake Dallas vs. Byron Nelson doubleheader
Game 1: HEBRON — The Falcon’s offense was unable to turn its four hits into any type of substantial momentum, leading to a 9-0 loss at the hands of Byron Nelson.
Elijah Howard had two hits in the contest, but Byron Nelson continued to pour on the runs to take the win. The two quickly reset and met again for the doubleheader.
Game 2: It was a much better showing from the Falcons, but they couldn’t pull out the win, losing to Byron Nelson 5-3. Six errors were too much to overcome as Byron Nelson only committed one in the contest.
Lake Dallas used four pitchers and did not have one player with multiple hits. Lake Dallas is now 3-8-1 on the season.
North Dallas 4, Pilot Point 2
After evening up the score to 1-1, four errors and a string of North Dallas hits manufactured a three-run fifth inning to retake the lead 4-1 and eventually hold on for the 4-2 win over the Bearcats.
Caden Koerbacher had two hits and an RBI in the defeat, while Zane Morgan pitched five innings and allowed five hits, one earned run while striking four out. Pilot Point moves to 8-5 on the season.