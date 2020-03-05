LIBERTY HILL- The Aubrey Chaparrals took care of business on day 1 of the Liberty Hill tournament, beating Iowa Park 6-4.
Aubrey was slow throughout most of the game offensively, pushing across just one run in the second before staging a late-game rally with a five-run fifth. The Chaps had two players collect two hits, including Jaxon Holder and Jaeger Self who had two RBIs each.
On the bump, Zak Taylor worked three solid innings by allowing just two runs on five hits and punched out three. Bryce Bacon had two innings of relief and allowed two runs (unearned) on three hits.
L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament
EULESS — The Lake Dallas Falcons got the narrow win over Frisco Memorial 2-1 on Thursday prior to their game with Paschal ending in a 4-4 tie.
Despite having six hits as a team, the Falcons could only score two runs in the fourth inning against Memorial, which proved to be enough to get the job done. Hunter McDaniel and Freddy Wyche were responsible for the runs put up by Lake Dallas.
In his five-inning start, Dane Haehn allowed just a single unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts. Elijah Howard came in for two scoreless relief innings.
Against Paschal, Lake Dallas could muster only four hits collectively with two runs coming in the second inning and a run each in the fifth and sixth. Ricardo Rodriguez was 3-3 at the dish with Jacob Tips and Jonah Webb each collecting an RBI.
Ben Price gave up just two runs on three hits while punching out two in his four innings on the mound. Jack Zimmer and Will Hirneise combined for two scoreless innings of relief.
Braswell shuts out Frisco Memorial, ties with Trinity
EULESS — The Braswell Bengals had a big day in their doubleheader, shutting out Frisco Memorial 7-0 before tying Trinity 2-2.
The Bengals' offense got off to a hot start start against Memorial, scoring two runs in the first and fifth with single runs coming in three other innings. Nic Bennet was 2-3 with three RBIs at the plate.
Dane Jones pitched four shutout innings and scattered two hits while striking out two. Ethan Fields stuck out two and allowed two hits in his two-inning relief outing.
The offense was sparse for Braswell against Trinity, scoring just two runs in the sixth on three team hits total. Bennett had a hit while driving in the only runs for the Bengals.
Nicholas Perry struck out 10 batters in his five innings of work and gave up just one earned run on three hits. Fields had another two-inning scoreless relief appearance.
North Crowley tournament
FORT WORTH — The Denton Broncos got their time in the North Crowley tournament started off right with a 13-3 blowout win over Abilene before falling to Waco University 5-0.
The Broncos scored in every inning of their ballgame against Abilene, including a four-run second and a pair of three-run innings. Hayden Braack was 2-3 with three RBIs while Parker Smith and Joseph Dominguez each drove in two runs.
Smith worked four innings on the mound for Denton and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out two. Dominguez came on in relief for a scoreless inning.
Denton was much less fortunate in game 2 against Waco University as they could not push across any runs despite seven team hits. Parker Smith picked up two hits in the loss.
Tristian Wittau went the distance for the Broncos, throwing seven innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits while punching out three.
DFW Clash
It was all smiles for the Guyer Wildcats on Thursday as they collected a pair of wins, thrashing Wylie 13-6 and Eastlake 4-3.
Against Wylie, the Wildcats were held scoreless through the first two innings before breaking out for six runs in the third, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth inning. Bristol Carson drove in three runs with Luke Piper going 2-3 with two RBIs.
Breck Carver lasted 1 1/3 innings and coughed up three earned runs on two hits while striking out two. Josh Roberts pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with Walker Hickey throwing three scoreless innings and punching out five.
Game 2 was a low-scoring affair against Eastlake, with Guyer scoring all of their runs in the first three innings. Russell Ethridge had two hits and an RBI with Jacob Byrd also driving in a run. The Wildcats had eight hits as a team.
Bristol Carson pitched 5 1/3 solid innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out seven. Landon Jeter gave up just one hit in his 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Boyd tournament
BOYD- The Krum Bobcats lost a pair of tough games on Thursday, losing to Holliday 8-7 and 6-2 to Boyd.
Krum was held to just a scoreless second inning against Holliday, picking up runs in every other inning including three in the third. Cade Tucker was 3-3 with three RBIs at the plate for the Bobcats.
Gates Goin was rocked for eight runs (five earned) on eight hits in his 4 2/3 innings.
Despite having eight hits as a team in game two against Boyd, Krum could only pick up runs in the fourth in fifth inning. Cade Tucker had three more hits this time and drove in a run with Matthew Donley recording the other.
Carson Cooper allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in his three innings, before Creed Payne came on for two innings and allowed two unearned runs and struck out three.
Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament
MELISSA — The Pilot Point Bearcats got a big 10-7 win over Westlake Academy on Thursday before coming up short to Legacy Christian Academy 8-3.
Pilot Point had 10 hits as a team against Westlake in game 1, including pair of three-run innings and a pair of two-run innings. Connor Lynch had two RBIs with Rilyn Griffin going 3-3 with a run driven in. The Bearcats had four other players pick up an RBI as well.
Ethan Evans allowed seven runs (four earned) on only three hits and struck out five in his two innings. Bryar Skelton struck out three in his three innings of relief.
The Bearcats could not recreate their offensive success from earlier in the day against Legacy Christian with all three of their runs coming in the second inning on four team hits total. Connor Lynch was 2-3 at the dish with Ayden Jezek driving in one run.
Zane Morgan was throttled for eight runs on eight hits in his four innings of work while punching out four. Griffin allowed just one hit in his two-inning relief outing.