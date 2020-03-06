LIBERTY HILL — The Aubrey Chaparrals could not put together any offense on Friday against Liberty Hill, as they were defeated 6-0 before storming back for a 10-0 thumping of Austin Waves.
Aiden Ryan was the lone Chaparral that recorded a hit in the ballgame against Liberty Hill.
Ryan also took the mound for Aubrey, working six innings and allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out one.
It was a much different story against Austin Waves for Aubrey, as they put up four runs in the second and five more in the third to put the game out of reach. Jaxon Holder had two RBIs for the Chaps in the win, with six others recording an RBI as well.
Holder was also great in his two innings on the mound, allowing no runs on no hits. Jaeger Self and Justice Harwell combined for two shutout innings in relief.
L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament
EULESS — The Lake Dallas Falcons lost both games in their doubleheader on Friday, falling 5-2 to Arlington Lamar and 7-3 to Trinity.
In game 1 against Lamar, the Falcons had five hits as a team but could only push across a run in both the third and fourth innings. Ben Price and Connor Perry each went 1-3 with a run driven in.
On the bump for Lake Dallas, Zachary Darden was torched for five runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings while striking out three. Aaron Finch came on for 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The Falcons struggled even more against Trinity, as they could only push across three runs on six team hits. Jack Zimmer and Christian Crawford each collected an RBI in the loss.
Crawford got the nod in game 2 and allowed four runs on six hits and struck out three in his three innings. Freddy Wyche come on for 2 1/3 innings and coughed up three runs on three hits.
Braswell comes away with two victories
HURST — The Braswell Bengals got a nice win on Friday against Paschal, using a 10-hit attack in the 8-2 victory before taking care of business against L.D. Bell 2-0.
Braswell started out with two runs in the second before breaking the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Dane Jones was 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs while Nic Bennett and Jayson Jones each had two hits and a run driven in.
In his four innings of work, Aiden Wagley gave up just two unearned runs on one hit while punching out five. In relief, Dylan Krause struck out five and allowed one hit in two innings.
The Bengals managed just three hits as a team against Bell, which was more than enough to lead them to the win with runs in the third and sixth inning. Nic Bennett and Mario Lopez were both 1-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Bennett was spectacular on the mound for Braswell, firing seven shutout innings and striking out six.
North Crowley tournament
FORT WORTH — The Denton Broncos dominated in their two games on Friday, starting out with a 15-0 thrashing of Arlington Seguin and a 5-0 win over Fort Worth South Hills.
The Broncos had 12 hits total against Seguin, with two runs coming in the first and an astounding 13 runs in the third. Chase Acker had three hits and two RBIs for Denton, with three other players driving in two runs apiece as well.
Ethan Hewell was excellent on the mound, throwing three no-hit innings while striking out seven.
It was much of the same story against South Hills in game 2, with Denton picking up runs in the first and second before tacking on three more in the fifth. Caden Greanead and Parker Smith each had two RBIs in the win.
Greanead was phenomenal on the bump for the Broncos, twirling seven shutout innings and punching out nine while scattering three hits.
DFW Clash
The Guyer Wildcats split their doubleheader on Friday with an initial 4-2 loss to Bridgeland before claiming victory over Aledo in a big way 12-3.
Guyer struggled offensively against Bridgeland, managing just two hits and two runs coming in the seventh. Bristol Carson and Russell Ethridge each drove in a run.
Nathan Hokanson was solid in his six innings of work, striking out three and allowing three unearned runs on five hits. Logan Poole threw a shutout inning in relief.
The Wildcats were in complete control against Aledo in their second contest of the day, with 10 hits collectively and a huge seven-run sixth inning that gave them the win. Luke Piper drove in five runs from the leadoff spot with Landon Jeter coming up with two RBIs also.
Carson Ozmer was spun five solid innings in his start, with just three runs crossing the plate on his watch on four hits while striking out four.
McKinney tournament
MCKINNEY — After a rough 8-1 loss to McKinney North on Friday, the Ryan Raiders hung on for a 7-6 victory in their ballgame against Frisco.
Ryan could not get the bats going against McKinney North with just one run coming in the fifth inning. The Raiders had six hits as a team with S. Gamble hitting a double.
C. Gentry allowed three runs on three hits and struck out five in his three innings, before J. Simpson had some bad luck in his three innings, allowing seven hits and five unearned runs.
The Raiders found their offensive groove against Frisco however, scoring three runs in the first inning followed by two more in the second. K. Holzner collected two hits and drove in a run at the dish in the win.
S. Gamble was roughed up for five runs on six hits in his 1 1/3 innings before giving way to D. Wilson. Wilson worked 2 2/2 innings of one-run ball and struck out three. Holzer pitched the final two innings and allowed no hits.
Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament
MELISSA — The Pilot Point Bearcats avenged their 12-4 loss to Prosper on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Howe to salvage the day.
Pilot Point had eight hits as a team against Prosper but failed to do any more damage than a two run fourth and runs in the fifth and sixth. Connor Lynch had a hit and two runs driven in at the dish.
Ayden Jezek was torched for seven runs on three hits in his 1 1/3 innings. Rilyn Griffin coughed up six runs on nine hits 4 1/3 innings of relief also.
Game 2 was a complete duel between pitchers against Howe, but the Bearcats needed just the one run in the fourth to seal the win. Lynch had the only RBI in the game, with the team compiling three hits total.
Darren Nichols was great in his four-inning start, allowing just two hits, while punching out four and walking five.
Bowie tournament
BOWIE — The Sanger Indians did not put up much of a fight on Friday in a 8-2 loss to Brock in and 4-0 by Peaster.
The Indians limped to just two runs on three hits against Brock with both runs coming in the second inning. Ben Rainey was 1-2 at the dish with both runs driven in.
Cal Wilson was rocked in his 1 1/3 innings of work, allowing five runs on one hit. Rainey allowed two runs on two hits in his 1 2/3 innings.
Sanger mustered just one hit against Peaster in game 2 on the day courtesy of Hollis Gleason.
Gleason also worked five innings and gave up four runs on four hits and struck out two.
Boyd tournament
BOYD — The Krum Bobcats did not lose a game Friday against Henrietta or Paradise, as they defeated the former 10-0 and tied the latter 4-4.
The Bobcats scored half of their runs against Henrietta in the third inning with three more runs coming in the first and two in the fourth. Cagen Clark had two hits and two RBIs for Krum with Matthew Doley and Trey Smith also driving in two each.
Easton Hayes spun five shutout innings for Krum and allowed five hits and struck out two.
Game 2 ended in unceremonious fashion against Paradise, with the Bobcats totaling seven hits as a team including a two-run fourth. Tanner Dieleman was 2-3 on the day with two RBIs.
Cade Tucker allowed three runs on five hits and punched out two in 3 1/3 innings of work. Alex Flores and Tommy Reece combined for two innings of one-run ball in relief.
Liberty Christian 5, Addison Trinity Christian 4
ARGYLE — The Liberty Christian Warriors dispatched of Addison Trinity Christian in walk-off fashion Friday in a 5-4 win.
Liberty used the 10-hit attack to help lift them to victory with four of their five runs coming in the first two innings. Connor Jeffers went 3-4 at the plate while driving in three runs, including a homer.
On the mound, C. Maclin pitched five solid innings as he gave up just three runs (one earned) on one hit while punching out 11. Hayden Oglesby came on for three innings of scoreless relief.