LIBERTY HILL — The Aubrey Chaparrals experienced both extreme highs and extreme lows in their two games on Saturday, blasting Community 14-3 before ending up on the wrong side of a lopsided 15-3 score to Abilene Cooper.
The Chaps needed just one big inning against Community with a nine-run fifth to go along with a five-run second inning. Jaeger Self and Gage Gary both had two hits in the ballgame with Self driving in three and Gray driving in two.
Jacob Holder struck out two in his four innings while giving up three runs on three hits. Bryce Bacon fired a scoreless relief inning.
Aubrey was smacked around against Cooper in game 2, as the offense sputtered to just four hits with two runs in the third and another in the fourth. Jaxon Holder and Bacon each had an RBI.
L.D. Bell/Trinity tournament
EULESS — The Braswell Bengals made quick work of Arlington Lamar to finish the weekend in dominant fashion 15-1.
The Bengals cruised to victory on the strength of 14 hits and a pair of five-run innings with Dane Jones racking an astounding seven RBIs. Nic Bennett and Jayson Jones each drove in three also.
Dylan Krause was excellent on the bump for Braswell, allowing just five hits and an unearned run while striking two. Ethan Fields fired two innings of shutout ball in relief.
Lake Dallas struggles against Bell
HURST — The Lake Dallas Falcons ended the weekend on a sour note in a 4-0 shutout loss to L.D. Bell.
The Falcons could not get anything going at the dish as they could only string together four hits from the first four hitters in their lineup, including knocks from Ben Price and Connor Perry.
Ricardo Rodriguez suffered a bit of bad luck in his 3 1/3 innings on the mound, with all four runs charged to him being recorded as unearned on three hits. Hunter McDaniel spun 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief to stop the bleeding.
North Crowley tournament
CROWLEY — The Denton Broncos blasted O.D. Wyatt 11-4 on Saturday thanks in part to a big six-run second inning.
Though they had seven hits total, the Broncos had big production from Chase Acker and Joseph Dominguez who each were 1-3 at the dish with three RBIs.
Allen Rosales spun two no-hit innings to start the game for Denton before giving way to Hayden Braack and Nick Fox, who combined for two more shutout innings with just one hit allowed between the two. Ackers was charged with three earned runs in just 2/3 of an inning.
DFW Clash
The Guyer Wildcats did not finish their time in the DFW Clash with a win on Saturday, falling to Wolfforth Friendship 10-7 before tying Frisco Wakeland 7-7.
The offense was good for Guyer against Friendship in their first matchup of the day, as they racked up nine hits with six of their seven runs coming in the third. Seth Medley and Wes Duncan each had two RBIs in the loss.
Parker Loser was tagged for six runs (one earned) in his 5 2/3 innings of work while punching out five. Landon Jeter allowed a hit and three unearned runs in his one inning.
The Wildcats could not break the tie against Wakeland in game 2, with five of their seven runs coming in the fourth inning before tacking on two more in the fifth. Cade Sefcik was 1-4 with two runs driven in.
Cam Allen gave up just two runs on five hits in his four innings while Jack Newman coughed up four runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Boyd tournament
BOYD — The Krum Bobcats had a lackluster end to their game against Brock, ending the ballgame on a 3-3 tie.
The Bobcats had four team hits and had all three of their runs come in the sixth inning. Trey Smith drove in two of the runs for Krum in the game with the other coming courtesy of Matthew Donley.
Tanner Dieleman punched out 11 batters on the bump for the Bobcats in six innings while giving up three runs on four hits. Trey Smith was perfect in one inning of relief.
Pilot Point/Gunter/Melissa tournament
MELISSA — It was all smiles for the Pilot Point Bearcats as they shutout Howe 9-0 before walking off Greenville 5-4.
Pilot Point saw seven of their runs come in the fifth inning as they were led by a Connor Lynch had three hits and three RBIs on the day against Howe.
Kade Morgan was the star of the game for the Bearcats, allowing just one walk and punching seven en route to a five-inning no-hitter.
The Bearcats were outhit against Greenville 9-3, but were able to pull out a victory with a four run fifth and a final game-deciding run in the seventh. Ayden Jezek was the hero with game-winning knock.
Max Hollar was good in his complete game performance, allowing four runs on nine hits.
Bowie tournament
BOWIE — The Sanger Indians came up short in their game to Bridgeport on Saturday as the offense sputtered in the 8-4 loss.
The Indians had six errors as a team in the field with four hits total offensively. Sanger scored all four of their runs in the final two innings with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Riley Blagg was 1-4 from the leadoff spot with an RBI.
Chandler Bowland faced tough luck in 5 2/3 innings of work, allowing seven runs (one earned) while striking out five.
McKinney tournament
MCKINNEY — The Ryan Raiders used a 12-hit attack against Frisco Independence on Saturday to claim victory 10-5.
Ryan came out strong with a four-run first inning with three more runs in the fourth. S. Gamble was 2-3 at the plate while driving in three with T. Fenner collecting two hits as well as two RBIs.
T. Frazee gave up just three runs on five hits in a solid 5 1/3 innings of duty while striking out five.