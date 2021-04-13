Dawson Walls went 1-for-2 and had two RBIs as Argyle run-ruled Krum 10-0 in six innings on Tuesday night.
Trevor Duck got the start for the Eagles and went four innings, giving up three hits and striking out two.
Argyle and Krum will play again on Friday night in Krum.
Aubrey 2, Van Alstyne 0
Zak Taylor tossed a complete-game shutout to lead Aubrey past Van Alstyne 2-0.
Taylor struck out 11 and gave up just three hits on the mound. He issued two walks.
Aubrey took the lead in the fourth inning when Andy Fetters scored on a Van Alstyne error. The Chaparrals never looked back, taking home the win on the strength of Taylor’s pitching.
Grapevine 5, Lake Dallas 1
Lake Dallas jumped out to an early 1-0 lead but could not hold on, as Grapevine scored fine unanswered runs to pull away for a 5-1 win.
The Falcons took the lead in the first inning on an RBI-single from Walker Davis.
From there, it was all Mustangs, as Grapevine scored two runs in the third and three in the fourth inning to seal the win.
Paradise 22, Pilot Point 5
Pilot Point gave up 19 hits in a 22-5 loss to Paradise in five innings.
The Bearcats took a 5-0 lead going into the third inning, but Paradise rattled off six runs in the third and 12 runs in the fifth inning to pull away for the decisive victory. Daniel Flagg had two RBIs for Pilot Point in the loss.