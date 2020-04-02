Spring was supposed to be a time of celebration for so many seniors like Guyer’s Logan Poole.
Months of offseason training, conditioning and practice would culminate in one final season with his team. But now, for Poole and dozens of seniors in the Denton area, their high school careers may be over.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought a screeching halt to all UIL activities. Baseball teams across the area have not played an inning in nearly three weeks since the UIL’s initial suspension began on March 16, leaving seniors like Poole wondering if they have suited up for the final time.
“The feeling is hard to describe,” Poole said. “One thing that hurts the most is the word, ‘last’: last meal together, last bus trip, last team meeting and last game.”
The UIL’s most recent suspension of activities lasts through May 4 and aligns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close all schools until May 4. Abbott also extended social distancing guidelines through April 30, while Denton County extended its stay-at-home mandate until April 7.
As the clock ticks on the baseball season, many, like Argyle coach Ricky Griffin, remain hopeful that teams will be able to get back on the field.
“I did think they were going to close the school for a while, but I just didn’t know it was going to come to this,” said Griffin, who has led Argyle to back-to-back state championships. “I do think that if they will let us resume everything by May 4, there’s a possibility of the UIL figuring out a way for us to have some kind of season.”
The stoppage in play comes at an inopportune time for a handful of teams, including Griffin’s Eagles. Argyle is 7-3-2 and, as Griffin described, was beginning to jell.
For others like Lake Dallas, losing playing time means missing out on valuable non-district play.
The Falcons were 3-8-1 when the UIL suspended play, but coming off a regional semifinal appearance in 2019, were ready to make another run.
“Our guys were playing hard and getting better,” Lake Dallas coach Chris Haney said. “I think we have a pretty talented senior group. We played a pretty tough preseason schedule. During district play, I thought we would have a good run at it.
“They are living through one of those history book moments. I think that’s starting to settle in. I don’t know if you can tell a 17- or 18-year-old that their senior season isn’t being played and they fully understand it, but I’m sure they will down the road.”
With no guarantee they will be able to play again this year, teams are finding ways to stay in shape in the event the season resumes.
Haney’s message to his team has been, “stay ready, but you don’t have to get ready.” As schools, gyms and fieldhouses continue to be shut down due to COVID-19, athletes have used slightly unconventional methods to train.
Haney said he has even seen videos from his players lifting big rocks or items in their garage.
And while teams are still managing to stay fresh, there has been no substitute for being in the presence of their friends.
“I’ve been texting them about once or twice during the week, telling them to keep the faith and keep hoping,” Guyer coach Pat Watson said. “I miss them a lot, being around them. That’s a big portion right now — them being around each other and the camaraderie.”
But many players understand that being around each other, at least currently, isn’t an option.
As of Wednesday, Denton County had 231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, according to Denton County Public Health.
“I think the life lesson to be learned here is that we have to be flexible and adapt to the situation at hand, especially if it could change everyone’s lives,” Braswell senior pitcher Ethan Fields said. “As well as, don’t take anything for granted, because it can be ripped away at any second.”
For now, no one knows if setting foot on the diamond again this season will be an option.
The UIL’s medical advisory is scheduled to meet on Sunday to report recommendations to the legislative council, according to a press release. Among the items for discussion is COVID-19.
May 4 is when the UIL’s current suspension on activities is set to expire, but that could be extended depending on the coronavirus crisis.
Or even worse, the UIL could be forced to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season completely.
“It’s been tough knowing I could have hit the field with the team for the last time, and [I] never knew it,” Denton senior first baseman and pitcher Parker Smith said. “I’ve been trying to think that it’s not over and just stay positive about the whole situation.”
Steve Gamel contributed to this report.