When he was 14, Braswell's Jayson Jones received his first offer to play Division I baseball.
Over the next two and a half years, Jones fielded interest from some of the best college baseball teams in the country, as Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt all came calling.
But there was another powerhouse Jones had taken interest in — Arkansas.
And after weighing all his option, the soon-to-be junior eventually settled on the Razorbacks, announcing his commitment via Twitter late Thursday night.
"Arkansas as a whole checked all the boxes for me," Jones said. "They are in the SEC, have a winning program and have great coaches who develop players. The facilities are amazing. And not to mention, their fans are the best in the country."
Jones, a 6-2 shortstop, was one of only four incoming sophomores from the Texas Rangers' region of Texas and Louisiana to make the 2019 Texas Rangers underclass area code team. Jones accomplished the feat after his freshman campaign with the Bengals.
But Jones did not get to experience much of his sophomore season at Braswell this past spring, as the UIL suspended and later canceled spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite this, Jones was still able to play select baseball this summer to stay in shape and maximize his exposure at several local and national events.
And now, once his time at Braswell is over, he will get to compete alongside some of the best talent the country has to offer.
"The SEC has several of the top Division I rated programs in the nation," Jones said. "I want to see the best pitching I can so it will get me ready for the next level. All conferences are strong. I just knew I wanted to compete in the SEC."