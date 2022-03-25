North Texas athletic director Wren Baker vowed to do all he can to retain Grant McCasland as the school's men's basketball coach on Friday, just days after he guided the Mean Green to a Conference USA title for the third straight season.
McCasland has been approached about multiple jobs since the end of the season that culminated with the Mean Green's first trip to the National Invitation Tournament.
McCasland turned that job down, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker told the Record-Chronicle on Friday that he is committed to renegotiating McCasland's contract.
"I feel really good about what coach McCasland has done here, how much value he put in being here and where we are at as a program," Baker said. "We are going to continue to take care of him and invest in the program."
UNT has extended McCasland's contract on a near annual basis since his arrival at the school in spring of 2017. Baker has long said he is committed to having his coaches rank among the top third of of coaches in their league in salary.
McCasland’s latest deal boosted his base salary to $600,000 with incentives that push the total annual value past $800,000 per year. The contract runs through the 2027-28 season.
While UNT and McCasland have agreed to the basic parameters of a deal, it is expected to take weeks to finalize a new contract.
UNT is moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference, a higher-level league. The American announced it is adding six schools, including UNT last fall.
Renegotiating McCasland's contract would put UNT in position to have him rank among the top-paid coaches in the American.
UNT set a program record for wins in a season this year while finishing 25-7 after falling to Virginia in the second round of the NIT. UNT beat Texas State in the opening round.