ARLINGTON — If there was any doubt about who the most talented team in Class 4A Division I was heading into Friday night’s state title game, there isn’t anymore.
Like they have done all season long, the Argyle Eagles dominated once again.
Argyle never trailed in any of its 16 games this season, and the Eagles led wire-to-wire one final time, knocking off Lindale 49-21 at AT&T Stadium to secure their spot atop the high school football world.
“It’s a joyous event,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “I’m proud of my football team. I think they played like champions tonight.”
It is just the second state championship in Argyle school history, with the other coming back in 2013. The victory over Lindale was the exclamation point on a virtually flawless season for Argyle, which finished the year undefeated at 16-0.
“Our offensive coaches are just looking for little nuggets they can find to put into the game plan,” Rodgers said. “They go out there and execute it, and our defensive coaches do much the same. For us to come out guns blazing offensively and have that great shutdown defense, it’s been a perfect combination for a 16-0 season.”
Lindale was the latest in a long list of teams that tried to slow Argyle down, but ultimately was overmatched.
Argyle jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime on the back of four first-half rushing touchdowns from Tito Byce. The senior ended the game with 153 yards and four scores on 29 carries, earning Offensive MVP honors after missing the end of the 2019 season with a torn ACL.
“It’s been a crazy journey,” Byce said. “After I tore my ACL, I went right to work after I had surgery. All my teammates and my coaches just pushed me super hard. I had the whole community behind me, and I think it turned out great like we wanted it to.”
The Eagles scored on their opening drive, as Byce plunged into the end zone from a yard out. The touchdown was set up by a 44-yard completion from CJ Rogers to Cash Walker on the first play from scrimmage.
Byce made it 14-0 on a 4-yard run a few minutes later, and then Argyle’s special teams rose to the occasion.
Lindale muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Dax Horany recovered, setting Argyle up inside the 5-yard line. Byce scored on the next play, punching it in for his third touchdown of the first half to put the Eagles up 21-0.
Argyle’s defense did the rest, suffocating Lindale’s offense all night. Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, who entered the game with nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns, was limited to 110 yards before finding the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Argyle’s Zach Stewart was named Defensive MVP, finishing with a team-leading 9 tackles.
“I think we played all year with an edge,” Stewart said. “After last year, we didn’t play too good. We felt we needed to go out and prove ourselves every game, and I think we did that.”
Lindale managed to get on the board in third quarter when Sam Peterson scored on a 6-yard run, but Argyle had a response. Argyle scored on a 1-yard pass from Rogers to Jasper Lott, and Rogers added another touchdown later in the quarter on a 43-yard pass to Ward McCollum.
McCollum got behind Lindale’s secondary, and Rogers dropped a perfect pass in that McCollum reeled in to put Argyle up 42-14. Rogers finished an efficient 23-for-30, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
Argyle ended the game with 571 total yards.