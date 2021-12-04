At the risk of making too much of a Dallas victory over a team that has not won since October, I will pronounce the Cowboys a solid candidate for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
At some point before I’m finished typing, I will get around to telling you why that’s important.
Now let’s start with the use of the word “candidate” in that first paragraph. Very different from the word “nominee.” And with today’s politics being as polarizing as they are, I will go back in time and say that the Cowboys look more ‘72 Humphrey than McGovern at this point (even though the Cowboys have one at guard), but they could still pull this off without a floor fight over California’s winner-take-all primary.
OK, now that was equal parts obscure history lesson and an indication of what I believe we all wrestle with these days — the wandering mind. Whether it’s the COVID fog or something else, staying focused on a topic poses more of a challenge than ever. This is especially true with today’s National Football League where a discussion involving logic is as out of place as a fourth-and-one punt.
Trying to examine what Dallas’ 27-17 victory in New Orleans actually means is an exercise in itself. The Dallas defense took the starring role and yet the Saints rolled up 405 yards (an enormous amount on quarterback straight-ahead runs) which is 215 more than they managed against Buffalo last week. The Saints are missing almost all their offensive playmakers, so of course the Cowboys defense made big plays against them.
Who wouldn’t?
Still, what we believe we see is a Cowboys team becoming whole on both sides of the ball. More reinforcements are on the way before the Washington game Dec. 12. Dallas will likely be favored in all their remaining games, strange as that sounds. Even Arizona will probably be about a 3-point underdog here in the big game Jan. 2 if both squads are healthy. Not the same as saying the Cowboys are likely to win all those games, but let’s start with that lofty goal and work backwards.
If Dallas runs the table against sub-.500 competition and beats Arizona, too, that’s a 13-4 record. The win over Arizona gives the Cardinals their third loss, and they have two tough home games left against the Rams and Colts. Arizona already whipped LA on the road and Indy, for all its firepower as the league leader in points scored, is only 6-6. So Dallas may or may not get the help it needs here.
Moving to 9-3 Green Bay, the Packers have a road trip to Baltimore and home games against Cleveland and Minnesota as their top challenges. The Vikings just beat Green Bay but aren’t likely to sweep. Let’s give the Packers a loss in Baltimore and, even with that, Dallas has the tiebreaker on the Packers with an 11-1 conference record to Green Bay’s 10-2. So the Cowboys gain a spot here.
The biggest problem is with 8-3 Tampa Bay. That two-point loss ages ago in the season opener means the Bucs need to stumble twice to help the Cowboys. Will Tom Brady allow such a thing?
If you think most of Dallas’ schedule is soft, the Bucs play Carolina twice, these same Saints and Atlanta. The Cowboys outscored those three teams 106-48. I don’t expect it to be much different for Tampa Bay. The tough game is Buffalo but it’s a home game for the Bucs, and the Bills lost on their most recent Florida trip ... to Jacksonville.
The bottom line is that if the Cowboys reconnect with how they were playing in October, I think they can get to the No. 2 seed. Why would that matter?
The No. 1 seed is obviously more precious than ever. You get the only bye in your conference following the NFL’s longest season. That’s enormous. At the other end for the division winners, the No. 4 seed (which the Cowboys currently inhabit) hosts the top wild card — the Rams or maybe a hot 49ers team that is running the ball like crazy — not a great matchup for Dallas.
As for the No. 2 seed, there is no bye but you get to play the lowest wild card team. That’s currently one of the 5-6 teams — Washington, Minnesota, Atlanta. Beyond that, the No. 2 seed gets a second home game if it wins. The only possible road game is an NFC Championship Game at the No. 1 seed.
And if the Cowboys can just qualify for that for the first time since the first Clinton administration (there’s those politics again), they will gladly take whatever road they can get.