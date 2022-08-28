EL PASO – Austin Aune waited more than a decade to begin a college football season as a starting quarterback.
Then he had to wait some more on Saturday night, thanks to a lightning filled thunderstorm that hung over the Sun Bowl before North Texas’ season opener.
The hour wait was well worth it.
Aune had one of his finest performances while leading the Mean Green to a 31-13 win.
The former Argyle standout threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and played mostly mistake-free football.
The performance was just what Aune had in mind when he returned to college to play football after a six-year stint playing minor league baseball. He made a stop at Arkansas before landing at UNT and was in and out of the lineup the last two years.
There was little doubt that he was UNT’s guy heading into this season after what he, coach Seth Littrell and the rest of the Mean Green’s coaches characterized as a terrific offseason.
Aune carried that performance into UNT’s opener in a key spot.
The Mean Green opened the season with a conference game for the first time since 2005. Conference USA reshuffled its schedule earlier this year after three teams left the league for the Sun Belt, leaving UNT playing on the opening weekend of the college football season.
The Mean Green capitalized on the opportunity behind Aune and their defense that shut down UTEP in the second half.
UNT’s defense took care of the rest, shutting out UTEP in the second and third quarters.
The Mean Green led 14-13 after its defense came up with one big stop after another deep in its own end of the field.
The Mean Green turned UTEP back at their own 1-yard line in the second quarter and also forced a field goal after the Miners recovered a fumble inside UNT’s 10-yard line.
UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle had already missed a 41-yard field goal when the Miners pushed the ball to the 1.
UNT had a decision to make on fourth down and went for it. The Mean Green caught a break when Andrew Meyer fired a snap by Gavin Hardison.
UTEP took advantage of another opportunity when Tyrin Smith caught a perfectly placed deep ball from Hardison for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to take an early 7-0 lead.
UNT came back and took a 14-10 lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune and an 8-yard run by Oscar Adaway III.
A key mistake by UNT allowed UTEP to cut the deficit in the closing seconds of the half. The Mean Green got the ball back at their 12 with 36 seconds left.
Instead of kneeling on the ball, UNT ran a play and fumbled. Praise Amaewhule recovered and Baechle hit a 26-yard field goal.
UNT quickly recovered when Aune hit Isaiah Johnson for a 9-yard touchdown and connected with Jake Roberts from 11 yards out.
The Mean Green tacked on an Ethan Mooney 28-yard field goal to push its lead to 31-13 in the fourth quarter.
UNT cruised from there and opened the season with a win for the sixth straight season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.