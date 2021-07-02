Here is what we know for sure.
Jaxon Holder is the first player not from Argyle to win the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area MVP award since 2014. Over the past six years, Argyle has dominated the award, and rightfully so, given the Eagles won three state championships in that stretch.
What we’re less sure about — given limited DRC digital archives — is whether or not Holder is the first player from Aubrey to be named DRC All-Area MVP. But if there was an Aubrey player to win the award, it hasn’t happened in over a decade.
And if Holder is in fact the first player from Aubrey to win All-Area MVP, he is more than deserving of the honor.
The Dallas Baptist signee was spectacular during his senior campaign, hitting .392 while belting nine doubles, two home runs and tallying 31 RBIs. He led the Chaparrals on their deepest playoff run since 2010, reaching the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal.
It is for these reasons that Holder was a no-brainer selection to take home the 2021 All-Area MVP.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Holder said. “It’s always my goal to achieve any highest award, whether it’s state, local, all-district or anything. This is pretty sweet, especially being the first non-Argyle kid to get it in however long. That’s cool. And I don’t know if any Aubrey kid has ever gotten it. And that’s pretty special to me, [if I’m] the first one.”
A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 4A-and-under All-State All-Star, Holder was a staple in the Chaparrals’ lineup for the past four years.
As Aubrey coach Nate Henry described after Game 1 of their region quarterfinal series against Godley, Holder was the heartbeat of the Chaparrals. And it was a role he relished.
“It’s big for me,” Holder said. “I wanted to be a leader. I want to be in that leadership role, and I feel like I excel in that role. I want to do everything I can to lead those younger guys into their future.”
Holder certainly set an example on a team that featured just three seniors. With a majority of freshmen and sophomores making up the roster, Holder said he felt like Aubrey caught a lot of opponents by surprise this spring.
That was especially the case early in the year, when Aubrey was consistently ranked in the Top 10 of the THSBCA 4A poll.
Holder said, more than anything, it was the camaraderie that helped fuel Aubrey to a 30-6 overall record.
“This year was by far my favorite year,” Holder said. “The kids surprised me in more ways than just being able to play with the older guys. The way they carried themselves every day at practice. Practice was a blast every day. More than the baseball aspect of it, it was the off-field stuff. We hung out constantly. The chemistry is really what carried us the farthest I went in high school.”
Holder will go down as one of the best players to ever slip on a Chaparral uniform.
He helped Aubrey reach heights it had not seen in over a decade, and for him, that is what meant the most during his tenure as a Chaparral.
“I always want to be the best,” Holder said. “If it’s never been done before or if it hasn’t been done in a long time, I want to be on the team that’s going to do it.”