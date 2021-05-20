HURST — Jaxon Holder was minutes removed from a diving web gem behind second base that saved a run when he stepped into the batter’s box with Aubrey down by one.
Holder quickly got ahead in the count 3-0, and on the next pitch, launched a missile over the wall in right field to tie the game. The Dallas Baptist signee’s fifth-inning blast pulled the Chaparrals level for the second time after Aubrey fell down by four runs early.
But the momentum — and Holder’s heroics — was short-lived.
Godley quickly seesawed back in front with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh, escaping with an 8-7 win in Game 1 of the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal series at Hurst L.D. Bell.
“[Holder] was all over the field tonight doing it defensively and offensively,” Aubrey coach Nate Henry said. “He’s our guy. We follow him, and we’ll be back ready to go tomorrow.”
Despite Holder’s 2-for-4 night that included a home run, Aubrey is now facing elimination and must win the next two games to keep its season alive. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night back at L.D. Bell.
A Game 3, if necessary, would be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at L.D. Bell, as well.
“You have to take it one game at a time,” Henry said. “You have to continue to compete. We’re not going to change anything that we do.”
Aubrey had to climb out of an early four-run hole after Godley batted around in the first inning.
After the Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs, senior Zak Taylor induced a ground ball back to the mound for a 1-2-3 double-play. But Taylor then surrendered back-to-back RBI-singles followed by a two-run triple before he finally escaped an uncharacteristic first inning.
Aubrey’s ace only lasted 4 2/3 innings before reaching his 110-pitch limit, scattering six runs on seven hits to go along with four walks and seven strikeouts.
“He settled in after that, but just getting out of that first inning, it seemed like he was a little off,” Henry said. “He found himself after that, he just got to too many pitches too early.”
The Chaparrals got a run back in the second and tied the game at 5-5 in the third, using RBI-singles from Branden West and Jacob Holder to knot the score.
B3: Branden West plates two runs with a single through the right side of the infield.@high_aubrey has life and trails Godley 5-3. The rally caps are out in full force for the Chaps. #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/Om2aODnEBo— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) May 21, 2021
Following Jaxon Holder’s solo home run in the fifth, Godley retook the lead in the sixth, as its lead-off walk came around to score. The Wildcats’ final run in the seventh also came courtesy of a lead-off walk, although Aubrey did leave the bases loaded, setting the stage for one last gasp.
With two outs, West was hit by a pitch, and Jacob Holder laced an RBI-triple off the wall in right field to put the tying run at third. The Chaps then put Taylor on at first with a walk representing the winning run, but Blayne Polen struck out, as Aubrey’s comeback bid fell just short.
B7: @high_aubrey has life!!— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) May 21, 2021
Jacob Holder tattoos this ball off the wall in right field, missing a home run by a matter of feet. Holder cruises into third with a triple, driving in a run.
Godley lead 8-7. Two outs, tying run in the form of Holder at third. #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/vBOtVAemnE
“They just competed,” Henry said. “I told them all game that we’ve been here before. We’ve been down early, and we just keep scratching and fighting back. I’m proud of them for that. They competed their tails off.
“It was just unusual stuff for us. It’s just one of those deals. You do that against good teams, and that can come back to haunt you. They’re a really good team, and that’s the kind of stuff you can’t do that the baseball gods frown on.”