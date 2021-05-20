At this point in the season, records, rankings and seeds are more of a formality than anything else.
The Class 4A Region II semifinal is proof that this theory is more than true.
Aubrey, the fourth seed from District 9-4A, will square off against Texarkana Pleasant Grove (17-8-1), the No. 3 seed from District 15-4A in a one-game set with a spot in the region final on the line. The single game will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday at Paris Chisum High School.
Neither team won their district, but this time of year, none of it matters.
“You look at us, we’re a fourth-place team,” Aubrey coach Shon Ranton said. “But we’ve not really a fourth-place team because our district was so difficult. Pleasant Grove was third in their district — a good district, just like ours. They’ve stepped up their game and played well.
“Who knows? We’re playing good right now, and they’re playing good right now.”
The Lady Chaps have hit their stride the past several weeks, especially at the plate. Aubrey knocked off 9-4A champion Melissa 9-6 last week thanks to two-RBI games from Kaelyn Cash, Nia Bengtzen, Brynlie Dunkin and Bree Jones.
In the area round against Godley, Aubrey racked up 16 hits in a 14-3 victory, scoring nine runs in the sixth inning.
The Lady Chaps’ one-game series against Pleasant Grove will be their third of the postseason. Aubrey has played in a three-game series once in the playoffs when they swept Kennedale in the bi-district round.
“I don’t know if it benefits us, but what I do know is when we started the playoffs this year, I felt like that’s what we needed to do,” said Ranton of playing one-game series. “Talking with us as a coaching staff, how we feel as far as our pitching, we felt like one game is probably best.
“We can’t falter at all. We can’t not have our best game, have somebody off or have a lack of communication because in this type of situation, it’s going to hurt you deeply.”
Aubrey has not played in a region semifinal since falling to Carthage back in 2017. The winner of this series will play the winner of Van Alstyne and Bullard in the region final next week.
The Lady Chaps have not advanced to the region final since 2008, and for Aubrey to get over the hump, Ranton knows they will need to play all but perfectly.
“We’ve got to be on point, especially in these one-game situations,” Ranton said.