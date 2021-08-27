Aubrey throttles Burkburnett, cruises to 55-7 win in season opener By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com Reece Waddell Author email Aug 27, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Aubrey running back Braylon Colgrove (21) carries the ball, while being chased down by the Graham defense at Globe Life Park, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Jeff Woo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IOWA PARK — Aubrey picked up right where it left off last season on Thursday night, dominating opponents on the ground en route to the region semifinal.And in the Chaparrals' first game of 2021, Aubrey did just that, rolling up 334 rushing yards in a 55-7 rout of Burkburnett.Braylon Colgrove and Martavious Hill each ran for over 100 yards. Colgrove carried 16 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill ran eight times for 103 yards and two scores. Semahj Brown went 3-for-3 through the air for 45 yards, while Blayne Polen was 3-for-5 for 35 yards.Aubrey improved to 1-0 with the victory. The Chaparrals will host Whitesboro next week. REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Martavious Hill Braylon Colgrove Chaparral Sport Cruise Season Opener Semifinal Rout Reece Waddell Author email Follow Reece Waddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Fall festivals grapple with variant, but most plan to push on Argyle ready for season opener against TAPPS powerhouse Nolan Catholic in Tom Landry Classic ‘It has that feel’: Ryan eager to open season in playoff-like environment against Longview DCPH has given out 602 doses of vaccine to willing Denton County inmates DWI suspect allegedly made it difficult for hospital to take blood specimen Abner Haynes, Leon King broke Texas’ college football color barrier Tips for packing a safe and healthy lunch Indictments: Aug. 26, 2021