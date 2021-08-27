20201128_drc_sp_AubreyGraham_05.JPG
Buy Now

Aubrey running back Braylon Colgrove (21) carries the ball, while being chased down by the Graham defense at Globe Life Park, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

IOWA PARK — Aubrey picked up right where it left off last season on Thursday night, dominating opponents on the ground en route to the region semifinal.

And in the Chaparrals' first game of 2021, Aubrey did just that, rolling up 334 rushing yards in a 55-7 rout of Burkburnett.

Braylon Colgrove and Martavious Hill each ran for over 100 yards. Colgrove carried 16 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill ran eight times for 103 yards and two scores. 

Semahj Brown went 3-for-3 through the air for 45 yards, while Blayne Polen was 3-for-5 for 35 yards.

Aubrey improved to 1-0 with the victory. The Chaparrals will host Whitesboro next week. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!