Keith Ivy is used to seeing teams struggle with the injury bug this late in the season, and he even coached a few squads early on in his career that had to make do with what they had left entering the postseason.
But Aubrey's longtime coach is happy to report that this year's Chaparrals team is 100% healthy heading into Thursday's Class 4A Division II Region I bi-district playoff opener at Mineral Wells.
"That's extremely important this time of year," Ivy said. "At this point in the season, teams are usually decimated by injuries."
Aubrey (9-1) hasn't lost since September 25 and features one of the more potent rushing attacks in the state thanks to a stable of running backs led by the likes of Braylon Colgrove and JJ Cooke, who have managed to confuse opposing defenses all year long.
During that stretch, Aubrey won its first district title in school history, taking down the likes of longtime nemesis Celina in the process.
The Chaps are averaging 45 points per game and face a Mineral Wells team (2-6) that with two wins could be ripe for the picking. The Rams got to this point by beating Bridgeport 28-25 in overtime last week to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in District 3-4A Division II.
It was Mineral Wells' first win since September 11.
"To be honest, I think they are a lot better than their record indicates," Ivy said of Mineral Wells. "They have some good athletes, so it's going to be important that we go out there and start fast. The good news is that we've been blessed to play our entire 10-game schedule. I think that gives us an advantage over a lot of teams who didn't – Mineral Wells being one of them. We feel good about it, and we're excited to be in the playoffs."