FORT WORTH — Over the last two years, the second round of the playoffs has been a stumbling block for Aubrey.
The Lady Chaparrals bowed out of the postseason in the area round in both 2018 and 2019, falling short of their ultimate goal.
On Tuesday night against Midlothian Heritage, Aubrey knew it had a chance to finally lay those demons to rest. But a shaky start in the opening set led to the all-too-familiar feeling of the previous two seasons.
So, with her team trailing, Aubrey coach Whitney Stout quickly called a timeout and delivered a simple message — calm down.
“We were down in set one, and I told them to just breathe, relax and play,” Stout said. “From there on out, we looked like a completely different team.”
Stout wasn’t kidding.
The Lady Chaparrals went on a 9-1 run after Stout’s timeout and never looked back, seizing control of match to sweep Midlothian Heritage 25-22, 25-13, 25-18 and win the Class 4A Region II area title at Fort Worth Castleberry High School.
“I am extremely proud of every girl in this program,” Stout said. “We’ve talked about this time of year; you have to come to play every game. They’ve had goals and expectations, and they’ve talked about it. I think our district play helped, but I’m just proud because they came out and played tonight. They didn’t let their emotions or nerves get the best of them.”
After rallying to take the first set, Aubrey kept its momentum going in the second frame.
The Lady Chaparrals began the second set on a 9-2 run, as Sydney Garrison and Lexie Temple’s block forced the Lady Jaguars to call an early timeout.
Summer Ramsey later served an ace to give Aubrey an 18-10 lead, and Temple rejected another Midlothian Heritage shot to give the Lady Chaparrals the win.
Temple ended the game with two blocks and three kills. Katie Schmitz put down eight kills and made five digs.
But it was Garrison who stole the show, burying a team-high 16 kills, including several key points in the third set.
With Midlothian Heritage battling for its season, Garrison landed a kill off the block and then another kill moments later to put Aubrey up 19-16.
“She is their firecracker and their spark,” Stout said of Garrison. “She just wants to be the best. She’s never satisfied. She has high goals, and she knows what it’s going to take to get there.”
Aubrey will now await the winner of Melissa and Alvarado in the region quarterfinal later this week. The Lady Chaparrals have already played Melissa three times this season.
With the victory, Aubrey improved to 18-7 overall on the season. It also marks the first time in Stout’s three years as the Lady Chaparrals’ coach that Aubrey is in the region quarterfinal — and just one step from the region tournament.
“When I came here ... knowing this program has a history of being in the regional tournament and doing things like that, it was my vision for where I wanted to go,” Stout said. “I knew the kind of kids that I had and the youth that was coming up. It’s been years in the making. Six of these kids I’ve had for three years now. It’s special to get to do it with this group.”