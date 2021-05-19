It has been over a decade since the Aubrey Chaparrals have played in a region quarterfinal game.
The last time it happened in 2009-10, Aubrey was still a Class 2A school when the Chaps beat Redwater 6-5 in a decisive Game 3 to advance to the region semifinal.
Aubrey's third-round playoff drought will officially come to an end on Thursday night when the Chaps meet Godley in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal. The three-game series will be at Hurst L.D. Bell, with first pitch for Game 1 set for 7 p.m.
"Our kids are having the time of their life right now," Aubrey coach Nate Henry said. "I know it's the end of the school year and people can be looking forward to summer, but our kids are having a blast."
It's easy to see why.
Aubrey is in the midst of its best season in over 10 years, and the Chaps enter the region quarterfinal sporting a 30-4 overall record.
Over the past two weeks, Aubrey has dominated its opponents, winning the bi-district and area series by a combined 58-8. The Chaps decisively swept Kennedale and then North Dallas, and they are eager for challenge in the region quarterfinal.
"It's funny, we had weights this morning, and some of the kids were talking, 'Coach, we're excited to play this series. We've been looking forward to this,'" Henry said. "It's nothing against those other two teams. Kids have social media and they know other teams' records and how other teams play. They kind of knew, and we prepared them for that.
"We didn't want any kind of slip-ups to happen in the first two rounds, and I'm proud of our kids for going out there and competing against the baseball, not really worrying about their opponent."
Aubrey now shifts its attention to Godley, the District 11-4A champion. The Wildcats are 25-10 overall and are coming off a win over Anna — Aubrey's District 9-4A bunkmate — in the area round.
Godley dropped Game 1 to Anna 3-2 and responded by taking Game 2 by a final of 5-3 before polishing off the series 11-1 in Game 3.
"They're well-coached and play the game the right way," said Henry of Godley. "They're fundamentally sound and they aren't just going to lose the game on errors — you're going to have to work for it. They've got some good hitters at the top part of their lineup."
Aubrey is led by its ace, senior left-hander Zak Taylor, and shortstop Jaxon Holder, who was named an All-State All-Star earlier this week.
Taylor threw a no-hitter against North Dallas last Friday, while Holder is batting .388 on the year with 30 RBIs.
The winner of this series will play the winner of Bullard and Liberty-Eylau in the region semifinal next week. But for Aubrey to get there, Henry knows it will take a total team effort.
"I think we're going to have to pitch and play defense," Henry said. "That's kind of what we preach. That will give you a chance against anybody.
"The good thing is we've started hitting the ball as of late. I think some of our guys are hitting their stride, and it's a good time of year to do that. I think if we can continue to do that, that will help us be successful."