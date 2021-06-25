AUBREY — Alicia Stanley was headed to a pool room a few years to do a little gambling when she ran into another pool enthusiast.
There aren’t many people out there who are into pool as much as Rick Stanley, who took up the game at 8 when his family bought a table. Alicia Stanley is one of them. She started playing pool at about the same age while traveling with her parents, who sold saddles to cowboys and ranchers across Texas.
“I’m not sure what it was,” Alicia said of the game’s appeal. “Maybe it’s watching professionals play on ESPN when they used to show it all the time. It’s such an interesting sport to watch. It’s like magic when you see the professionals play. They can get the cue ball exactly where they need it. That captivated me.”
Rick and Alicia formed a bond though the game and married nearly 12 years ago. The Aubrey residents have been playing pool together competitively ever since and are coming off one of the memorable weekends of their time on the tables.
Alicia won both the eight-ball and nine-ball events in the masters division at the Valley National 8-Ball League World Championships in Las Vegas before going on to win the team event. The tournament began over Memorial Day weekend and ran into early June.
Rick had quite a week as well, finishing second in eight-ball, third in the nine-ball and fourth in the team event.
The Stanleys had to pack all the trophies they won at one of the VNEA’s biggest events of the year and check them as baggage. The experience is one they will never forget. VNEA is an international organization that holds events across the country. About 5,000 people participated in the Las Vegas tournament this year.
“This was by far the best we have ever done,” Rick Stanley said. “Someone finishing first in all three events is unheard of.”
The tournament included three divisions. Both Rick and Alicia played in the masters division. There were 18 players in the women’s eight-ball tournament and 19 in the nine-ball event.
The couple puts in a significant amount of time honing their craft. Alicia tries to play at least an hour a day.
It’s not hard to tell the game is front and center in the couple’s lives. A professional-level pool table with blue felt dominates the living room of their home in Aubrey. A video camera is mounted on a wall nearby so the couple can tape lessons they give to those learning the game, as well as their games against each other that can become competitive.
Trophies and plaques from pool tournaments are spread throughout the house.
Both Rick and Alicia have the flexibility to play out-of-town tournaments on a regular basis while working at Robert Teskey Saddlery by Western Suppliers in Pilot Point.
Alicia grew up in Aubrey. She played basketball during her formative years and was a member of the team at Hill College for a season before returning home to work in the family business.
“Working in a family business is nice,” Alicia said. “I don’t have to ask for time off or anything. I just tell them, ‘I’m not going to be here this weekend. I’m going to a tournament.’”
The Stanleys try to play in at least one event a month. They’re headed to Wichita Falls in a few weeks.
Some nights, they will head out to a pool hall and spend the evening playing with friends. They play enough that people in the pool community in Dallas-Fort Worth have come to know them.
“We’re known as that married pool player couple,” Alicia said.
That’s fine with both. They love the game, especially after one of their best combined tournament showings in more than a decade playing events as a husband-and-wife team.
“We like the competition,” Rick said. “She’s always trying to beat me, and I’m always trying to beat her. When we aren’t playing in tournaments we will meet up with friends. Hitting balls and listening to the jukebox takes away the pressures of everyday life.”