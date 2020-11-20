Around this time last year, Midland Greenwood knocked Aubrey out of the playoffs in the area round.
The Chaparrals only trailed the Rangers 15-10 at halftime, but Greenwood outscored Aubrey 21-6 in the second half to pull away for a 36-16 victory.
Greenwood’s Trey Cross was a major reason why, as the running back gashed the Chaparrals to the tune of 289 yards and three touchdowns.
“We limited him really well in the first half last year,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “Then in the second half, he kind of went off on us.”
Now, Aubrey will get a chance to return the favor against Greenwood, as the two teams square off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian in the Class 4A Division II Region I area round.
The Chaparrals, who are in the midst of arguably their best season in school history, enter the game with an impressive 10-1 record. Aubrey won its first district title earlier this year and has won six games in a row.
But Ivy knows Greenwood is a different animal completely, especially since the Rangers are coming off a 14-1 campaign last year that included a trip to the state semifinals.
And Ivy also knows the key for Aubrey once again will be slowing down Cross any way they can.
“Offensively, everything revolves around [Cross],” Ivy said. “We just really have to contain him to be successful, obviously. Everybody has got to do their job. They can’t try to do too much. Everybody has their gap assignment, and everybody has to run the pursuit angles properly to contain a back like that to prevent the big play. He’s going to get some runs in there. It’s going to happen. But we have to prevent the home run.”
For the Chaparrals’ offense, Aubrey will lean on its trio of talented running backs in Braylon Colgrove, Martavious Hill and JJ Cooke.
Colgrove leads the team with 1,329 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Cooke has amassed 1,038 yards and eight scores. Hill has run for 436 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Both Aubrey and Greenwood love to run the ball, and come Saturday, possessions could be at a premium.
Ivy expects a methodical, grind-it-out game from each side, but he said ultimately, that is all part of the plan.
“We have to be OK with three-yard pickups, line back up and play again,” Ivy said. “The big ones will come. We’ll break some in there. But we have to be content and stay within the game plan to keep their offense off the field and play keep away.”