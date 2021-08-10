KRUM — Tuesday night’s season opener against Krum wasn’t always pretty, and not having arguably their best player in Sydney Garrison due to injury certainly contributed to that. But one thing the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals proved was that they are going to be a tough out as the season continues.
Fueled by a 17-kill performance by Lexie Temple and 10 more from Annaleise Seveir, Aubrey rallied from a rather inauspicious start to eke out a wild 12-25, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12 road win in five sets at Bennie Enis Gymnasium.
Krum had a 2-1 lead in the match and led the fourth set 24-23 when Aubrey scored three quick points to force a fifth frame.
In the fifth, Aubrey trailed 10-9 before scoring six of the next eight points to nab the win.
“I’m proud of our fight and grit. We’ve got some really young kids. At one point tonight, I had two freshmen and two sophomores out there at the same time with two seniors — and they’re learning as they go,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “The athleticism we possess is insane, but sometimes putting that together with those young kids is hard. [Not having Sydney] is a blessing in disguise because it gives some of our younger kids some experience, and it’s good for Lexie because we needed her to step up and be a strong middle. She’s really played well.
“You can’t wait for someone else. You have to go.”
Garrison was unavailable with an ankle injury and is still considered day-to-day. Krum immediately took advantage of that by dominating a bewildered Lady Chaps’ squad in the first set. The Lady Bobcats led that frame 13-7 and rattled off a 12-5 run to seemingly set the tempo for the remainder of the night.
Gabby Gunnoe and Mary Doyle led Krum with 10 and 9 kills, respectively, and Sydney Martin was all over the court with 27 digs. But Krum was also committing too many unforced errors and only finished the night with a .107 hitting percentage.
Those inconsistencies allowed a relatively young Aubrey squad to get its feet wet and build confidence. The Lady Chaps took the second set to knot the match at one win apiece, and even with the loss in set three, showed zero quit.
“It was back-and-forth. We have two setters with zero varsity setting experience, so we’re learning our identity,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “But with that being said, we had some long runs. And it’s like I told the girls, it’s as if we got two days of practice here tonight. We’ve had just a week of practice, and it was ugly on both sides. But it’s going to take time.”
Krum and Aubrey are coming off impressive postseason runs from a year ago. Aubrey advanced to the region final for the first time since 2009 — shocking several teams along the way. That run set the table for what could be another deep run this season. But with just one match out of the way, the Lady Chaps aren’t looking too far ahead.
“It’s still early in the season. We’ve got kids who aren’t used to playing with each other and young kids stepping into roles,” Stout said. “It’s just a matter of trying to figure out some things. We are incredibly young, but I’ve got some great upperclassmen.”