When the 2021 Aubrey Chaparrals begin fall practice on Aug. 2, they will undoubtedly have a tough act to follow.
Aubrey had one of its best seasons, if not its best, in school history last year. The Chaparrals won their first-ever district title in 2020, beat Celina for just the second time and advancing to the region quarterfinal, posting an 11-2 record.
A number of key contributors from that memorable team are now gone, including starting quarterback Jaxon Holder and all-state safety Jackson Jennings.
But the Chaparrals won't lack talent or firepower later this fall by any stretch of the imagination.
Aubrey returns two of its top running backs from last season — which is good news considering just how much the Chaparrals lean on their ground attack in the Wing-T offense.
Speedy junior Braylon Colgrove will lead the Chaparrals' backfield after bursting onto the scene in 2020. Colgrove ran for 1,427 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.
Bruising senior Martavious Hill, who rushed for 475 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, also returns.
On the other side of the ball, Jacob Palladino will anchor the Chaparrals' defensive line as a junior. Palladino broke the school record for sacks and tackles for loss last year with 37.
Jett Runion, Lane Bartel and Ty Sciba will also be back for Aubrey, as it looks to build on its historic 2020 campaign.
The Chaps will open their 2021 season on the road against Burkburnett on Aug. 27. Aubrey then returns home for a tilt with Whitesboro on Sept. 3 before games against Gainesville, Terrell and Caddo Mills.
Aubrey will begin district play on Oct. 8 against longtime nemesis Celina. The Chaps knocked off the Bobcats 36-27 for just the second time ever last season.
Aubrey then hosts cross-county rival Sanger on Oct. 15 before getting a week off to prepare for its final two games of the year.
The Chaps travel to Krum on Oct. 29 before closing out the season at home against Van Alstyne on Nov. 5.
Aubrey 2021 football schedule
Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 27)
Aubrey at Burkburnett
Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)
Whitesboro at Aubrey
Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 10)
Gainesville at Aubrey
Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 17)
Aubrey at Terrell
Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 24)
Caddo Mills at Aubrey
Week 6 (Friday, Oct. 1)
Aubrey at Godley
Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)
Aubrey at Celina
Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 15)
Sanger at Aubrey
Week 9
Open
Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 29)
Aubrey at Krum
Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 5)
Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne
