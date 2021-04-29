AUBREY — A routine pop fly to second base.
That’s exactly what came off the bat of Aubrey’s Emma Spears with two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday. And it should have been an inning-ending out that pushed the game to extra innings.
But lo and behold, it fell through — right between a confused second baseman and shortstop. Just like that — game over.
The Lady Chaparrals, who struggled at the plate all night but stayed within striking distance, came away with a walk-off 4-3 win over Kennedale and now have a one-game lead in the best-of-three Class 4A bi-district playoff series. The series now shifts to Kennedale, with Game 2 tentatively slated for 6 p.m. on Friday. If necessary, Game 3 would follow.
Both games were originally slated for Saturday but are being moved up due to weather concerns.
“That’s a lack of communication that every coach harps on,” Aubrey coach Shon Ranton said of Kennedale’s game-ending error. “We tell them there’s a time that it’s going to hurt you. It’s probably one out of a hundred times that [Kennedale] didn’t communicate, and we happened to get lucky that it happened to them today.”
Aubrey had just tied the game at 3-3 in the previous inning off a sacrifice fly by Abby Hammett. They started the bottom of the seventh with a fly out, but an error by Kennedale allowed Lexi Kendrick to reach safety. Bree Jones laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move Kendrick into scoring position, and Lauren Trott was intentionally walked on the next at-bat.
That brought Spears to the plate. She got under a pitch and popped it up just to the right of the second-base bag. As the Kennedale shortstop and second baseman both closed in on the ball, neither appeared sure who would catch it. The ball inexplicably fell right between them, and with all runners moving, Aubrey was able to score.
“I saw Lauren get walked and thought, ‘Oh, great,’ because she’s usually pretty good in tough situations like that,” Spears said. “But I figured I’d have to make the most of it. The hit was there, and I kept thinking, ‘Let it drop. Let it drop.’ I celebrated way too early. I figured they’d catch it, but it happens. It’s happened to us.”
Kennedale Pitcher Allie Hopper only allowed one hit through the first three innings as her team took a 2-0 lead and appeared to be in full control. Even when Aubrey tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, Kennedale led off the fifth with a triple by Jade Willingham. Two batters later, Shaylie Wooden drove her home with a single to take a 3-2 lead.
But not being able to tack on more runs proved to be Kennedale’s undoing. Not only did the Lady Cats only scratch out one run in that inning, but they only managed one run an inning earlier after loading the bases with no outs.
Trott got out of that fourth-inning jam and managed to hold Kennedale to one run the rest of the way.
“We come from playing Monday against a girl who pitches eight to 10 miles per hour faster to today, so it took us a while [to get going],” Ranton said. “Then we would hit some good line drives, though the center fielder out there runs well. I would feel really good if we turned around and played again. I think we’d have timing down better. Overall, though, we played pretty well, and Lauren pitched well. There were a couple of scary innings, but overall, we did a good job.”