The final two Denton-area baseball teams still standing will continue their playoff runs this week in the area round.
Aubrey and Argyle both cruised to bi-district titles last week. The Chaparrals blasted Kennedale 12-1 last Friday night in Game 1 of their bi-district series and then went on to win the bi-district title 18-5 in Game 2 on Saturday.
Now, Aubrey will square off against North Dallas in the Class 4A Region II area round. The three-game series will be played at Princeton High School.
Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. First pitch for Game 2 will be at noon on Saturday. A third game, if necessary, would immediately follow Game 2.
Aubrey enters the matchup with a 28-4 overall record.
Argyle, meanwhile, dominated Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis last week to win the 4A Region I bi-district title. The Eagles won Game 1 by a final of 14-0 before completing the sweep in Game 2 8-0.
Argyle will now take on Burkburnett this week in the 4A Region I area round. The three-game series will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bowie High School.
Game 2 shifts to Brock High School, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Game 3, if necessary, would be back at Brock at noon on Saturday.
The Eagles won the District 7-4A title this season and are 23-8 overall.