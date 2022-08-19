Aubrey logo

Coming off its deepest playoff run in program history, Aubrey is ready to continue its upward trajectory in 2022.

Under ninth-year coach Keith Ivy, the Chaparrals have broken through for a pair of the best years in program history over the last two seasons. They won a district title in 2020 behind an 11-2 record before going 12-2 last year and advancing to the regional final round of the playoffs.

Braylon Colgrove mug

Colgrove

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Sunnyvale 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Anna 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Arl. Seguin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 Panther Creek 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Bridgeport* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 Gainesville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Van Alstyne* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 Krum* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Sanger* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 Farmersville* 7:30 p.m.
District 5-4A DII

