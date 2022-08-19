Coming off its deepest playoff run in program history, Aubrey is ready to continue its upward trajectory in 2022.
Under ninth-year coach Keith Ivy, the Chaparrals have broken through for a pair of the best years in program history over the last two seasons. They won a district title in 2020 behind an 11-2 record before going 12-2 last year and advancing to the regional final round of the playoffs.
A key group of returners will look to continue building on that success this fall.
Star power: Senior running back Braylon Colgrove was the engine that made the Chaps’ Wing-T offense go last year and was named the Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
The speedy running back racked up a staggering 210 carries for 2,131 yards and 31 touchdowns. His average of more than 10 yards per carry helped him lead all Dallas-area Class 4A running backs by a wide margin.
Colgrove has sights set on building on that performance and breaking the school’s career rushing record that is just 804 yards away. With just three starters returning on the offensive side, there’s a good chance the Chaps will continue to lean on Colgrove.
Team strength: Aubrey returns seven defensive starters, headlined by four key players along the defensive front.
Senior defensive end Jett Runion, who also plays tight end, along with senior defensive tackle Jacob Palladino, junior nose guard Xavier McCoy and junior defensive end Riley Herron make up a fearsome defensive front.
Palladino notched 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last season to take home first team all-area honors. Runion added 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as another of several Aubrey all-area honorees.
McCoy finished with 34 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks while playing on the interior. Herron chipped in 30 tackles.
The return of four key contributors up front provides the Chaps’ defense with a strong foundation to build from.
Area of concern: Aubrey has far less experience on offense, where the Chaps return three starters.
Starting quarterback Semahj Brown, running back Martavious Hill and second-leading receiver Jacob Holder all graduated, along with several offensive linemen.
Brown threw for 837 yards and seven touchdowns while running for 344 yards and six scores last season. Hill ran 157 times for 917 yards and 16 scores. Holder added 269 receiving yards and a touchdown along with 258 rushing yards.
How well Aubrey replaces those players will determine its ceiling.
Game of the year: After realignment moved Celina up to Class 4A Division I this offseason, an Oct. 7 meeting with Van Alstyne is likely the biggest hurdle in Aubrey’s pursuit of a district championship.
The Chaps’ only two losses last season both came to Celina, which beat them once in the regular season to take the district title and then again to eliminate them from the playoffs. Keeping the rest of its district foes around while adding a few in Gainesville, Farmersville and Bridgeport leaves Aubrey well-positioned to earn its second district title in three seasons.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason predictions have the Chaps winning District 5-4A DII with Van Alstyne taking second. Aubrey prevailed 44-10 in the teams’ meeting last season.
With the Panthers returning 17 starters after finishing 8-4 a year ago, their meeting with Aubrey will be pivotal in the district.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at JohnFields0.