The Guyer senior and Auburn recruit has extended her assault to opposing goalies, helping the Wildcats get off to a 6-0-2 start.
Colson — the 2021 District 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year — had long impressed with her energy, speed and athleticism on the defensive end of the pitch, but her role has grown.
Her versatility — which captured the eyes of NCAA Division I recruiters during her club soccer days — is on full display.
Colson already has four goals this season, matching her junior season’s total.
It’s been a welcome change for Colson, who joined Guyer’s program in 2020 after playing her freshman and sophomore years for FC Dallas developmental academy.
“I’ve enjoyed being more of a scorer this season,” said Colson, who was called up to the U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team Camp last spring. “Since I was little, I was always the first to defend.”
Guyer has plenty of scorers, including senior Trinity Cox (nine goals), University of Arkansas at Little Rock recruit Sisley Stephens (eight goals), Kendal Mitchell (four goals) and Lani Birckbichler (four goals).
Colson adds to Guyer’s dynamic. The Wildcats are outscoring opponents 37-6.
“She can obviously defend, but she is being more offensive,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. “Her getting to the attack allows others to be confident.”
Guyer returned six starters from last season’s 12-9-2 team that fell in the bi-district round to eventual state champion Flower Mound.
Colson and Stephens — who will end their decorated high school careers representing a school in lieu of their former club team — are a big reason the Wildcats are ranked No. 11 in Region I, according to the latest Lethal Enforcer coaches poll.
A four-star defender, according to Top Drawer Soccer, Colson is enjoying the experience.
“In club, the focus is soccer,” Colson said. “At the high school level, it’s more of a family environment.”
