NEW ORLEANS — If Jason Kidd were a major league manager, his comp for what is happening with his Mavericks might be the woeful 1962 Mets, who had only one starter, Richie Ashburn, bat .300.
If Kidd were basing the Mavericks’ lineup on who’s hot and who isn’t, he’d have trouble cobbling together a starting five.
Of the five Mavericks who have started the most games, all have lower field goal percentages than they did last season. Four have lower 3-point percentages; the only exception being Dwight Powell, who has improved from .238 to .400.
What is a coach to do when virtually all of his rotation players are slumping at once, some of them in veritable swoons compared to last season? It’s been a season-long issue, but with the Mavericks (11-10) having lost five of their last six games, the rim-clanging has felt more pronounced as the pressure rises.
“No one is asking someone to go 5 for 5 at the 3-point line,” Kidd said. “It’s ‘just be consistent.’ And it’s hard to be consistent when the ball doesn’t go in the hole. It tends to mentally wear on you.”
In potentially uplifting news, Kristaps Porzingis, who sprained his right ankle during Monday’s 18-point home loss to Cleveland, accompanied the Mavericks to New Orleans on Tuesday and is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Pelicans.
It’s the first of a two-game home-and-home set against New Orleans in the next three days. A week ago, these games looked like a walkover for Dallas, but the Mavericks are coming off two home losses and the Pelicans (6-17) have won three of their last four, including wins at Utah and the Clippers.
And after getting dominated by Cleveland’s front court on Monday, the Mavericks still are without Willie Cauley-Stein (out due to personal reasons) and now face 7-foot Jonas Valanciunas, who leads the NBA in 3-point percentage (.517) and total rebounds (286).
But while improving defensively has been Kidd’s top objective since training camp, the plummet of Dallas’ offensive efficiency — from 114.6 (eighth in the NBA last season) to 106.6 (19th this season) — has been a jolting development.
So much so that on many nights, the Mavericks’ subpar shot-making and drop in confidence has seeped into the defensive effort, or lack thereof.
“It’s just a mind-set thing,” forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “We’re all getting open shots. And sometimes if you keep missing a lot of them you kind of get into your own way. I think that’s been going on.”
Finney-Smith, who shot 6 for 10 against Cleveland, is one of the few Mavericks whose marksmanship has trended for the better in recent weeks. Even so, his field goal and 3-point percentages are 5 percentage points lower than last season.
Finney-Smith said he’s told teammates that his shooting improved once he began focusing on playing hard and improving his help-defense — anything but shooting.
At the start of the season, it was easier for players to rationalize that shots would begin to fall, but at 19 games, Dallas nearly is one-fourth into the season.
Fans certainly have noticed that three of the Mavericks who have struggled the most are the players on which Dallas spent money this offseason.
Tim Hardaway Jr., signed to a four-year, $75 million extension, has seen his field goal percentage fall from .447 to .380, and his 3-point percentage from .391 to .333.
Free-agent additions Reggie Bullock (two years, $15 million) and Sterling Brown (two years, $6 million) are shooting, respectively, 27.3% and 26.5% on 3-pointers. Both players shot above 41% last season, a major reason Dallas sought them as 3-and-D specialists who would help spread the floor for Luka Doncic.
“We know what guys can do,” Finney-Smith said. “Tim’s gonna make shots. Reggie’s gonna catch fire. It’s only a matter of time before they catch fire and we’ll be talking about how we’re gonna cool them down.”
Well, maybe not the last part. If/when key Mavericks finally begin to percolate, it’s doubtful anyone in Mavsland will want to turn down the heat.
At the moment, though, frustration is mounting, as are defeats.
“We’re getting great looks,” Kidd reiterated, for the umpteenth time this season. “We can’t hesitate. We’ve got to shoot the ball with confidence.
“We’re not going to make every shot, but we’ve got to continue to trust and make plays for one another. And when we do that, we’re pretty good.”