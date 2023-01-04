Coming off of a month in which he averaged 35.1 points and 9.3 assists and a week in which he averaged an even more staggering 48.7 points and 13.0 rebounds, Luka Doncic and his Mavericks teammates finally got their first two-day break in more than three weeks.
The Mavericks have won seven straight games, their longest streak since 2011, but six of those wins were against teams with sub.-500 records.
The competition stiffens considerably on Thursday night when Dallas hosts Boston, which has an NBA-best 26-12 records. After practice Wednesday, Doncic answered reporters’ questions. Here are some of the questions and answers, lightly edited for clarity and brevity:
How does two days of rest feel after the run that you’ve had?
Doncic: Great. Amazing. I’ve always wanted that.
Do you do anything specific to help your body recover?
Doncic: No. Probably nothing. Just the usual. Yesterday, nothing, just laid back in the house all day. But today, got iced up. A normal day.
What do notice about the team during this seven-game winning streak?
Doncic: I think we’re just more together, playing with each other, for each other. Like last game, we didn’t do great on offense, but we got stops at the end. That’s what won us the game. We’ve just got to keep working on defense.
How much have you guys improved on defense?
Doncic: I think a lot. Just like I said, playing for each other, helping each other and communication is a big part of the success.
For you personally, have you made any adjustments? Because this recent run by you has been incredible.
Doncic: No. Just playing my game.
What do you think a game like tomorrow will tell you guys about where you stand as a team?
Doncic: I mean, it’s just another game. Obviously it’s one of the best teams in the NBA, but we’ve gotta approach every game the same, especially in the regular season. You just go and try to win them again.
You guys have a seven game winning streak, but obviously people have pointed out that most of those wins have been against teams with sub.-500 records. Do you think tomorrow will actually tell you more about where you are than the seven-game streak?
Doncic: No. We’re famous for not winning games against those teams. And now we’re winning and they say they’re not above .500. Like I said, we just go into every game and try to win it. Obviously there’s better teams and worse teams, but we’ve just got to approach every game the same.
Is there something to playing against other elite players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum that get you going; that make you even more competitive than usual?
Doncic: I think it’s energy when you go against those kinds of guys. You just have more energy. Especially being at home. The building’s going to be with us. But like I always say, it’s special to play against those players. You can always learn when you’re playing against them. And the more you play, the more you can learn; How to play them. How to stop them. It’s fun, learning to play against those guys.
You talked about the chemistry that this team has right now. The pick and roll between you and Christian Wood and you and Dwight Powell are two of the most efficient pick and roll duos in the NBA? What’s your mindset when you’re coming off those ball-screens and the chemistry you feel with them?
Doncic: Those two guys really help me out in the pick-and-rolls. Two players that are really efficient. As you know, I love pick-and-rolls, just trying to read them. But they do the most of the work, so they help me out a lot.
What has Christian done to pick up everything on the defensive end?
Doncic: He’s just being way more energetic. He listens to us. We listen to him. Like I say, communication is a big key. But under the basket he’s improved a lot. If he gets three blocks now, it’s normal. So he’s been really helping us on the defensive end.
