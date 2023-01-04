Coming off of a month in which he averaged 35.1 points and 9.3 assists and a week in which he averaged an even more staggering 48.7 points and 13.0 rebounds, Luka Doncic and his Mavericks teammates finally got their first two-day break in more than three weeks.

The Mavericks have won seven straight games, their longest streak since 2011, but six of those wins were against teams with sub.-500 records.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you