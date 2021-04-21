The Argyle Lady Eagles continue to roll right along.
Argyle already broke the program record for most wins in a single season in last week's 6-5 win over Krum, and now the Lady Eagles are looking for more.
“We’ve got the history by ourselves. We can check that off the list and go play every inning like it’s our last,” Argyle coach Kevin Cook said last week. “It’s not a championship yet, but we’re closer. And we know we can do some damage in the playoffs once we get there.”
Argyle blasted Springtown 17-1 on Tuesday night for its sixth consecutive victory. The Lady Eagles are 19-6-2 overall and 10-1 in District 7-4A, putting them in a tie with Decatur for first place.
Argyle and Decatur split the season series with each other.
The Lady Eagles checked in as the No. 10-ranked team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, up nine spots from its No. 19 ranking last week.
Krum, which was ranked No. 11 last week, fell to No. 24 after losing both games to Argyle.