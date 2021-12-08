It’s had the aesthetic of a Class 5A school with the athletes and resources to match.
Argyle — winners of nine straight 4A Lone Star Cups — will officially make the jump.
The University Interscholastic League announced its classification cutoff numbers Wednesday for February’s realignment, and Argyle, which has a burgeoning student body of 1,342, crossed into 5A territory.
The Eagles, who narrowly exceeded the 4A enrollment cutoff (1,300), will play 5A Division II football after claiming a 4A Division I title in 2020.
Argyle boasts one of the best all-around athletic programs in the state, a tradition that was best conveyed during the 2020-2021 school year when it produced five state champions and two runners-up.
Deep state tournament runs are commonplace in many Argyle sports, a big reason why the Denton County school has 11 total Lone Star Cups — an annual award given to each classification’s top school in athletics, academics and fine arts — to its name.
A 4A power in the 2010s, Argyle — a 3A and 2A member in the 2000s — has steadily grown with a recent two-year spike of nearly 300 students.
Argyle coaches and administrators predicted this move a few years ago when the school had roughly 850 students.
“And in a few more years, I think we’ll be 6A,” Argyle girls basketball coach and assistant athletic director Chance Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland, whose tradition-rich program is off to a 17-0 start, welcomes the 5A challenge and new rivalries.
“We often play — and beat a lot of — 5A and 6A schools, so I think the move will mostly benefit a lot of our sub-varsity and middle-school kids playing bigger competition every week,” Westmoreland said. “[Varsity] is going to have to bring it every game to make it to the playoffs.”
While many 5A members draw from multiple junior high schools, Argyle has one, which Westmoreland sees as a benefit in student-athlete development.
Argyle is adding an additional elementary school as the community continues its growth.
“A lot of families are moving to this area because [Argyle] has athletic and academic success across the board,” added Westmoreland, who said the school had nearly 500 fewer students in 2016. “And in a smaller setting.”