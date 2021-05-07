Argyle's Caleb Murdock cleared a staggering 16-3 to claim the Class 4A gold medal in the pole vault at the University of Texas on Thursday afternoon.
Murdock took home the state title by edging Dylan Truss from La Grange, who cleared 16-0 for second place.
But Murdock was far from the only Denton-area athlete to bring home hardware on Thursday.
Sanger's Rylan Smart earned a silver medal in the discus, throwing 170-2. Argyle's Sheridan Wilson finished sixth with a 151-9.
Christian Cooper of Quinlan Ford won the 4A title, hurling 183-10.
Also at Sanger, Korbin Shumate won a silver medal of his own, finishing second in the 1,600-meters. Shumate ran a 4:23.25, finishing less than two seconds behind state champion Samuel Ashley of Canyon (4:21.73).
On the girls side, Argyle's 4x400 relay team of Courtney Schleder, Kiera Inman, Savannah Underwood and Ja'Liyah Patterson claimed bronze, turning in a 4:00.12.
The Lady Eagles finished just five seconds behind state champion Kennedale, which clocked a 3:55.65.
At Ponder, junior Tate Wells finished on the medal stand after coming in third in the Class 3A 800-meters. Wells was just 0.29 seconds off winning a state title, as she finished in 2:18.29. Brock's Torrye Tyler won the 3A crown with a 2:18.00.
The UIL state track and field championships continue on Friday and Saturday, with athletes from Ryan competing Friday and athletes from Guyer and Braswell competing on Saturday.
Here are the full results from Denton-area athletes that competed on Thursday:
4A Boys 4x100
6. Argyle (Jaemael Felton, Riley Page, Hayden Stewart, Jett Copeland), 42.09.
4A Girls 4x100
7. Argyle (Sarah Runyon, Savannah Underwood, Kiera Inman, Trinity Carter), 48.60
4A Girls 100 hurdles
9. Sarah Runyon, Argyle, 16.56
4A Boys 4x200
5. Argyle (Jaemael Felton, Riley Page, Hayden Stewart, Jett Copeland), 1:28.66
4A Boys 100
5. Braylon Colgrove, Aubrey, 10.62
4A Boys 1,600
2. Korbin Shumate, Sanger, 4:23.25
4A Girls 300 hurdles
6. Courtney Schleder, Argyle, 46.80
4A Girls 200
8. Ja'Liyah Patterson, Argyle, 26.06
4A Girls 4x400
3. Argyle (Courtney Schleder, Kiera Inman, Savannah Underwood, Ja'Liyah Patterson), 4:00.12
4A Boys 800
5. Korbin Shumate, Sanger. 1:57.96
4A Boys discus
2. Rylan Smart, Sanger, 170-2
6. Sheridan Wilson, Argyle, 151-9
3A Girls 800
3. Tate Wells, Ponder, 2:18.29
3A Boys 1,600
9. Hayden Moussa, Ponder, 4:45.05
3A Boys 3,200
8. Hayden Moussa, Ponder, 9:59.18
3A Boys shot put
9. Caleb Holloway, Pilot Point, 44-9