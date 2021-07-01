Make it nine in a row for the Argyle Eagles.
After winning state championships in football, boys basketball, boys golf, girls golf and marching band in 2020-21, the UIL announced Thursday morning that Argyle had won the Class 4A Lone Star Cup.
The award, given to one school in each classification for performance in athletics, academics and fine arts, comes with a $1,000 scholarship.
It is Argyle's ninth consecutive Lone Star Cup dating back to 2011-12. The Lone Star Cup was not awarded in 2019-20 due to the cancellation of spring sports because of COVID-19,
The Eagles ran away with the crown in 4A, finishing with a whopping 148 points — 39.5 more than second-place Canyon, which had 108.5. Argyle's 148 points are the second most ever scored by a school.
Southlake Carroll tallied 150 points in 2002.
In addition to Argyle's aforementioned state championships, Argyle also had several other teams make deep playoff runs. The Eagles' baseball and softball teams each claimed district titles and advanced to the region final.
Argyle's girls soccer team also won a district title and made a region final appearance, while its volleyball team made it to the region quarterfinal. Girls basketball made it to the region quarterfinal, as well. Boys soccer advanced to the area round, and tennis had a boys double team qualify for the state tournament.
Trophy presentations for the Lone Star Cup will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.