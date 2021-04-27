For the first time in school history, Argyle softball has won a district title.
The Lady Eagles shut down rival Decatur on Monday night in a one-game tiebreaker to decide the District 7-4A crown, coming away with a 3-0 victory.
Ava Edwards threw a complete-game shutout for Argyle, striking out nine in seven innings of work. She scattered four hits and issued no walks.
Taylor Platt drove in two runs for the Lady Eagles in the win, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Hailey Clark also tallied an RBI, as Argyle improved to 21-7-2 overall.
The Lady Eagles enter the playoffs as the No. 10-ranked team in latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll. Argyle will play Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at 7 p.m. on Friday at Argyle in a one-game bi-district series.
Argyle’s District 7-4A bunkmate, Krum, was also ranked in this week’s TGCA poll. The Lady Cats finished district play 9-3 and are No. 24 in 4A.
Krum will play a one-game series against Fort Worth Diamond-Hill Jarvis in the 4A Region I bi-district round at 6 p.m. Friday at Boyd High School.