After finishing the ninth hole during the final round of Tuesday’s Class 4A state tournament, Argyle girls golf coach Nathan Moses saw storm clouds brewing in the distance.
By the time the Lady Eagles got through the 15th hole, they were called off the golf course due to lightening.
“In our meeting on Sunday we knew today was going to be hairy,” Moses said. “It actually turned out to be much better than we thought. Right after we turned for the back nine, we felt the cold front come in. The weather changed, the wind picked up. The wind started howling. All of a sudden, we’re about to head into the meet of the golf course and we could hear thunder in the distance.”
What transpired next was a chaotic stretch of coaches and UIL officials working to determine standings.
Since not all teams were able to finish Tuesday’s round, the UIL used a 27-hole scoring system — meaning team’s scores from their 18 holes Monday were totaled with their first nine holes from Tuesday.
There was just one more problem.
After 27 holes, Argyle and defending state champion Andrews were tied at 475. To break the tie, the UIL went to a scorecard playoff, which compares the highest scores from each team to determine a winner.
Since Argyle’s Lauren Justice shot a 43 on Tuesday, and Andrew’s Bailey Ballou carded a 45, the Lady Eagles dethroned Andrews to claim the 4A championship at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
“We preach and talk all the time that this is team golf,” Moses said. “Somebody may have a bad day, and you have teammates that will pick you up. We talk all the time that every stroke matters. You never know when your score is going to be the score that matters.”
Argyle entered the final round on Tuesday with a slim two-stroke lead, but it wasn’t Andrews that was in second place.
The Lady Eagles shot 315 as a team in the opening round on Monday and were 11 strokes ahead of Andrews, which fired a first-round 326.
Claire Jensen led Argyle on Monday, carding a 76. Katie Garner fired a 77. Madelyn Diomede shot a 78, and Madison Wert shot an 84. Justice carded an opening-round 88.
But on the final day, the Lady Mustangs started to make up some serious ground. After the first nine holes on Tuesday, Andrews had erased its 11-shot deficit. That put the tiebreaker into play, since weather halted the remainder of the tournament.
It is Argyle’s first girls golf state championship in school history.
Moses said when he arrived at Argyle three years ago, he had a vision of leading the program to new heights.
His dream became reality on Tuesday, and he fought back tears when he described how incredible it was to see everything come to fruition.
“It’s overwhelming,” Moses said. “It’s unbelievable. The first time I cried today we just found out they had shortened it to 27 holes. Everybody is trying to do math in their head, and I’m pretty notorious for not wanting to know because I feel like it affects the way I coach.
“I wanted to grab our kids, and I told them, ‘I don’t know where we stand.’ But I wanted them to know right then how proud I was and how proud I was to be their coach. It’s just pretty amazing.”