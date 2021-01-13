Argyle's 2020 season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite winning the Class 4A Region I title to qualify for the state tournament, the Eagles never got a chance to play their semifinal game. The UIL canceled the remainder of the state tournament before Argyle and Houston Stafford ever tipped off.
But with several players set to return in 2021, including Denton Record-Chronicle 2020 All-Area MVP Nate Atwood, the Eagles looked as though they had all the pieces to make another run.
"We have a ton of kids back from last year with experience," Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. "That really has helped us. We knew each other and didn't have to develop that team chemistry. We knew what we wanted to do. In a lot of the early games, that helps you so much if you have experience coming back."
And so far this season, that experience has paid dividends.
Through 17 games, Argyle is 16-1, with its only loss coming to Class 5A No. 16 Highland Park. The Eagles won their 13th straight game on Tuesday night, routing Springtown 69-36 to improve to 4-0 in District 7-4A.
As a result, Argyle checked in as the No. 3-ranked team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches latest 4A poll.
"We really don't discuss it," Perkins said of the rankings. "We're just trying to go 1-0 every Tuesday and Friday. All that stuff takes care of itself."
The Eagles' next test will come Friday night against rival Decatur, the defending 7-4A champion which is ranked No. 7 in 4A. Argyle and Decatur split the season series last year.