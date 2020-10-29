FORT WORTH — Sometimes in the playoffs, seeding can be deceiving.
Although Argyle entered the postseason as the fourth-place team from District 7-4A, the Lady Eagles had been battle-tested, competing in arguably the toughest league in the state.
And, as Benbrook quickly discovered on Thursday night, Argyle’s record and No. 4 seed did not properly reflect its talent.
The Lady Eagles dominated Benbrook from start to finish in the opening round of the playoffs, cruising to a 25-6, 25-16, 25-13 win in the Class 4A Region I bi-district round at Fort Worth Castleberry High School.
“They certainly made it known that they’re here to prove something,” Argyle coach Megan DeGroot said. “It sets the tone not only for us, but it lets everybody else know that we are here to compete. Just because we got fourth in one of the hardest districts in 4A, I might add, doesn’t mean that you should shake a stick at us.”
Argyle started the match on an 11-1 run, using kills from Allison Hesselgesser, Jessie Moore and Shaye Feely to build a commanding lead.
Hesselgesser’s kill over Benbrook’s block forced the Lady Bobcats to spend an early timeout to try and regroup. But the Lady Eagles remained in control after the timeout, as Ella Payne’s thunderous kill gave Argyle a 19-4 advantage.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” DeGroot said. “They showed up and set the tone. They’ve been practicing hard.”
Argyle opened the second set the same way it began the first, quickly coasting to a 9-1 lead. Hesselgesser landed one of her seven kills to put the Lady Eagles up 13-3, but Benbrook tried to claw its way back.
The Lady Bobcats made a run to trim Argyle’s lead, but the Lady Eagles easily held on to go up 2-0 in the match.
On the verge of a sweep, Argyle swiftly polished off Benbrook in the third set to secure the bi-district crown.
Payne led the Lady Eagles with a team-high 11 kills. Moore added nine kills of her own, while Feely put down six.
In addition to her seven kills, Hesselgesser dished out 18 assists and was an integral piece to Argyle’s convincing win.
“She’s really starting to get into her groove,” DeGroot said of Hesselgesser. “Her and Andie [Piel] are really working really hard together to where they’re clicking better. I think they understand how lethal she can be for us if she’s swinging well and connecting. We have a lot of options, and we need to make sure she’s one of them.”
With the victory, Argyle advances to the area round of the playoffs and improves to 21-8 overall on the year.
The Lady Eagles will take on the winner of Iowa Park and Glen Rose next week.