Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 82F. S winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 4:00 am
Argyle
Argyle is one win away from moving on to the Class 4A Region I final.
The Eagles opened their regional semifinal series on Friday night against Canyon at Midwestern State.
Argyle (25-7-2) won the first game of the series 5-1.
The teams will resume the series at noon on Saturday back at Midwestern State. A third game will follow, if necessary.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
