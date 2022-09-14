Taylor Platt commits 1
Argyle's Taylor Platt (16) swings at a pitch thrown by Krum's Addison Martindale (5) at Krum High School on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

One of the top softball players in the Denton-area decided to stay close to home when Argyle standout Taylor Platt announced her commitment to North Texas on Wednesday night.

The rising junior outfielder earned 2022 All-Area Best of the Rest honors after hitting .364 with 26 RBIs and five triples last season. Platt announced her commitment on Twitter with the caption "CAN'T WAIT!!!!" accompanied by a photo of her in a UNT jersey and a statement.

Argyle's Taylor Platt (16) celebrates after she safely slides into third base against Decatur at the Argyle Softball Field on April 1, 2022, in Argyle, Texas.

