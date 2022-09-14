One of the top softball players in the Denton-area decided to stay close to home when Argyle standout Taylor Platt announced her commitment to North Texas on Wednesday night.
The rising junior outfielder earned 2022 All-Area Best of the Rest honors after hitting .364 with 26 RBIs and five triples last season. Platt announced her commitment on Twitter with the caption "CAN'T WAIT!!!!" accompanied by a photo of her in a UNT jersey and a statement.
"I am so excited to be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of North Texas," Platt said in the statement. "The coaches at UNT made this decision easy for me. I want to thank all my family, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone else who pushed and supported me along the way.
"I am so thankful for this opportunity and can't wait to put on that green and white uniform again!"
She helped Argyle match its deepest playoff run in program history this past spring. The Eagles advanced to the Class 4A regional finals before falling in a three-game series to Iowa Park. They advanced to the same round for the first time in program history in 2021 before being swept by Iowa Park.
Efficiency at the plate was key for Platt last spring as she drew 17 walks and had 36 hits while striking out just 14 times. She also stole seven bases, third-most on the team.
She is the third college commit in a loaded Argyle outfield featuring Oklahoma pledge Maya Bland — the 2022 All-Area Most Valuable Player — and University of Maine commit Keira Inman. Inman took home all-area first team honors last season.
Platt has two seasons remaining at Argyle before heading to UNT in the fall of 2024 ahead of their 2025 season.
She will join a program on the rise under head coach Rodney DeLong. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament title last spring and picked up their first two NCAA postseason victories before falling to Oklahoma State in the final round of the Stillwater Regional.
Those milestones came a year after UNT won the C-USA regular season title in DeLong's third season leading the program.
