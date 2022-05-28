BOWIE — Surrendering seven runs in the fourth inning ultimately doomed Argyle on Saturday in its season-ending 10-4 defeat to Iowa Park, the top-ranked 4A softball team in the state.
The sixth-ranked Lady Eagles had handed Iowa Park its largest defeat in three years (9-0) in Game 2 to even the Region I-4A final series Thursday night before their luck ran out. Argyle has now seen its season end in the regional final against the Lady Hawks in back-to-back seasons after being swept last year.
“It was a good ride,” senior third baseman Hailey Clark said. “We came out here knowing we could compete with them. Having Game 3 brought our hopes that much higher. We’ve always dreamed of state, since my eighth-grade year when I would sit in the dugout with the varsity team.
“My freshman year we had 10 players, went to round one and lost the first game. The growth is incredible here, and I just feel like it will get better.”
A strong afternoon in the circle by Iowa Park pitcher Abby Dowell played a key role in the contest. The Boise State commit racked up eight strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on five hits. She surrendered just one hit through the first three innings.
The Lady Hawks got the scoring started in the bottom of the second. They loaded the bases with one out on a leadoff double by catcher Paige Gallegos and a pair of walks. Third baseman Gracie Justus drove in two runs with an RBI single before the frame ended with a double play.
Argyle struck back with one run in the bottom of the fourth. Clark drove in a runner from second with an RBI single before the Lady Eagles stranded her on third.
Iowa Park answered with seven runs on seven hits in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open. A pair of Argyle errors combined with five singles and two doubles by the Lady Hawks in the frame proved costly.
“It was just that one inning,” Clark said. “Errors can change a game, but we need to learn how to compete and come back with our bats.”
Argyle got a late rally going in the sixth as right fielder Keira Inman led off with a triple. She was driven in on an RBI single by center fielder Maya Bland. Another run scored on a missed throw to third base.
Bland, an Oklahoma commit, eventually came home on a wild pitch for the inning’s third and final run. Iowa Park answered by scoring the contest’s final run in the bottom half of the sixth as Justus was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Dowell set Argyle down in order in the top of the seventh to end the game. The Lady Hawks move on to play in the state semifinals on June 2 at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, home of the University of Texas softball team.
Despite the season ending earlier than the team had hoped, Argyle coach Kevin Cook said he is proud of the growth and fight he saw from his team during the series. Argyle is set to move up to competing in 5A next season.
“The seniors have brought us to two regional finals in a row in 4A. In my first year here we won four games,” Cook said. “These seniors have turned this into a proud group. We made history by winning a game in round five.
“They left us in a good spot to be able to move up to 5A next year.”