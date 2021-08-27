There is no such thing as rebuilding in Argyle. There is simply reloading.
Even after going 16-0 and winning the Class 4A Division I title in dominant fashion last season, the Eagles haven’t skipped a beat.
New players eager to make an impact are confidently waiting in the wings, ready to help an Argyle team that lost roughly half of its starters on both sides of the ball.
That has been the recipe for success the Eagles have used under coach Todd Rodgers — and if it were in a cookbook, it would be passed down from generation to generation.
“I think the key to reloading is giving those younger kids the reps they need in quality football situations,” Rodgers said. “In my mind, it doesn’t do us any good to beat a team by six or seven touchdowns. I’d rather get the game under control and let those kids gain valuable experience. Because it has been my experience that I am going to need them — I may not need them that season, but at some point I am going to need them.”
Copeland and Mirabal to lead stout defense
Defensive back Jett Copeland and linebacker Grant Mirabal aren’t new to Argyle’s defense, and in fact, they each played an integral role in 2020.
Copeland started all 16 games at cornerback and led the team with six interceptions. He also made 60 tackles and forced two fumbles.
"The coaching staff is really phenomenal," Copeland said when asked about the defense's success. "They get us in the right spot. Our defense is like a big family. Our communication is next level."
Mirabal, meanwhile, burst onto the scene as a sophomore, ranging from sideline to sideline constantly making tackles.
"It was kind of hard adjusting from JV to varsity so fast," Mirabal said. "I feel like I got used to it pretty quick. I just try my best every play.
"Winning a state championship was awesome."
And while Argyle has other important players on defense, it’s no secret Copeland and Mirabal are two of the Eagles’ unquestioned leaders.
“[Copeland] is a true quarterback in the secondary,” Rodgers said. “There aren’t many 4A schools in the state that have a 235-pound linebacker in Grant Mirabal. He’s tough. He’s physical, and he has a great football IQ. He’s just an amazing kid. I love his approach to defensive football. He has no problem telling people what to do and taking a leadership role on the defense.”
The Eagles featured arguably the best defense in the entire state last year, holding teams to just 15.5 points per game.
With the talent coming back on that side of the ball, it’s even possible for Argyle to build on that this fall. In addition to Copeland and Mirabal, starting safety Will Ramsey returns, as well as defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel.
The Eagles also added a transfer in defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett, who is committed to Texas A&M.
“He’s an unbelievable kid,” said Rodgers of Scarlett. “I loved his work during summer conditioning. I love how he relates to people and connects with people. I like his disposition and his approach. I think he’s going to be a great teammate and team leader.”
Offense to feature new skill players
Argyle’s offense will certainly look different this season compared to the last time the Eagles were on the field at AT&T Stadium in the state title game.
Quarterback CJ Rogers, receivers Cole Kirkpatrick and Cash Walker, tight end Jasper Lott and running back Tito Byce — who was the offensive MVP of the championship game — have all graduated.
But, in typical Argyle fashion, the Eagles are ready with their replacements.
Receiver Hayden Stewart along with running backs Knox Scoggins and Peyton Shoemake all played important parts in the Eagles’ state championship. Now, they are all prepared for even bigger roles.
“Hayden Stewart is a guy that can go out there and change the game,” Rodgers said. “He’s long, lean and has tremendous speed. He can stretch the field.
“We kind of play running back by committee, and I don’t see us changing much in that area. Peyton Shoemake put on 15-20 pounds. He had a really good track season, and he’s gotten much more physical. We’re expecting great things from him. We believe we have some options. They can all offer us something a little bit different from the running back position.”
Heading into the season, the only real question for Argyle is at quarterback.
Rodgers said it is an open competition between junior Jacob Robinson and senior Zach Ohlemeier, who transferred from Flower Mound Marcus. Both will be tasked with replacing Rogers, who threw for 3,414 yard and 48 touchdowns.
“They’re long, physical kids that have a great determination to win,” said Rodgers of Robinson and Ohlemeier. “I love their competitiveness. They’re not as refined as a CJ or a Bo [Hogeboom] would be toward the end of the year. I think that’s a misnomer. You’re talking about a polished quarterback in Week 16.
“I think they’re very talented kids. They’re learning the position and learning how to run our offense from that position. They’ve had great attitudes and have been very encouraging to each other.”
Argyle opens the season on Saturday night against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen's Eagle Stadium.