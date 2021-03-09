FORT WORTH — Nate Atwood wouldn’t say it. Head coach Russell Perkins stopped short of saying it. But it was clear to everyone in attendance at Tuesday’s Class 4A state semifinal that the Argyle Eagles wanted to get the ball inside to Atwood.
And when they did, which was early and often, the 6-foot-6-inch senior forward was impossible to stop.
Yes, Argyle’s suffocating defense held Oak Cliff Faith Family — which came in averaging nearly 80 points per game — to half of that in a 43-39 win at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. Atwood stole the show, however, with a bruising 16 points in the paint that set the tone for an Eagles team needing an equalizer with a trip to the state title game on the line.
“That’s just how it ended up. We had no plans for that,” Atwood said. “It’s just what I’ve been practicing all season. You know I don’t get outside. I felt comfortable. There are some big guys, but I think I have what it takes to score against them.”
Atwood’s performance was important for many reasons. Argyle (30-1) connected on just one 3-pointer all night — a clutch trey from Skylar McCurry with 5:55 left in the game. Most of that tough sledding was because of Faith Family, which despite its own shortcomings managed to slow an Eagle offense that normally spreads the ball around well and ends up with two or three guys reaching double figures.
On Tuesday, the next closest scorers to Atwood were McCurry, Grey Goodson and Eli Valentino, who all scored six each.
“Nate is a huge threat. I’m so lucky we have him — being a monster in the paint. I think every playoff game he’s scored above 15 points,” senior guard Slate McMellian said. “Not only on offense, but defense. We need another big guy to guard their guys.”
Perkins agreed, admitting that it’s a luxury having a big presence like Atwood commanding the paint.
“Nate passes the ball so well, too. Most people run their offense through the point guard. He is our point guard — we just do it from down there,” Perkins said. “I don’t know if it’s unique or different. He’s just that good and unselfish.
“He just doesn’t back down. If we control that area down there, sometimes that’s hard to defend. Teams aren’t used to that.”