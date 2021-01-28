Over the last two years, Cole Kirkpatrick emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in Class 4A.
The Argyle standout was a first-team all-state selection after his junior season in 2019. He followed that up with an encore performance in 2020, hauling in 69 catches for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Eagles win the 4A Division I state championship.
And on Wednesday night, Kirkpatrick put the bow on his high school career, announcing his commitment to Texas Tech via Twitter. Kirkpatrick said he has received a preferred walk-on offer.
“Texas Tech has always been my dream school,” Kirkpatrick said. “I felt like it was the best fit for me to come in and compete.”
Dreams to reality... #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/FAI9RVbbI7— Cole Kirkpatrick (@ColeKirkpatric3) January 28, 2021
A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, Kirkpatrick held offers from several programs, including Army and Navy.
Kirkpatrick said his recruitment was memorable, but ultimately challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My recruiting process was something I will never forget,” Kirkpatrick said. “It was really hard, though, because COVID limited the recruiting world in many aspects.”
As a junior in 2019, Kirkpatrick shattered the Argyle single-game receiving record, tallying 289 yards and five touchdowns in an area-round win over Stephenville. The District 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year this season, Kirkpatrick has combined for 137 catches, 2,996 yards and 46 touchdowns over the past two years.
Kirkpatrick is not the only receiver to win a state title at Argyle and go on to play at Texas Tech. Ian Sadler led the Eagles to their first state title in 2013 before going on to play for the Red Raiders from 2014-2016.
“To get to play at the next level is something I’ve always dreamed of doing,” Kirkpatrick said. “But to be playing in the Big 12 makes it even more special because that is what I’ve grown up watching. And for it to become reality is crazy.”