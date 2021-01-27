Over the last two years, Cole Kirkpatrick emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in Class 4A.
The Argyle standout was a first-team all-state selection after his junior season in 2019. He followed that up with an encore performance in 2020, hauling in 69 catches for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Eagles win the 4A Division I state championship.
And on Wednesday night, Kirkpatrick put the bow on his high school career, announcing his commitment to Texas Tech via Twitter.
"First I would like to thank God for the blessings he has given me and for putting me in this position," Kirkpatrick said in a message posted on his Twitter. "My family and I are so thankful for all the coaches who believed in me and recruited me to come play for them."
A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, Kirkpatrick held offers from several programs, including Illinois, Abilene Christian, Army, Navy and Rice.
As a junior in 2019, Kirkpatrick shattered the Argyle single-game receiving record, tallying 289 yards and five touchdowns in an area-round win over Stephenville. The District 7-4A Offensive MVP this season, Kirkpatrick has combined for 137 catches, 2,996 yards and 46 touchdowns over the past two years.
Kirkpatrick is not the only receiver to win a state title at Argyle and go on to play at Texas Tech. Ian Sadler led the Eagles to their first state title in 2013 before going on to play for the Red Raiders from 2014-2016.