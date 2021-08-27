Argyle has never shied away from playing the best competition possible under coach Todd Rodgers.
So, perhaps it's only fitting that the defending state champion Eagles will kick off their 2021 campaign against another team that played for a state title last year — Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.
The Vikings lost in the TAPPS Division I championship game to Parish Episcopal last December, and they will be awaiting Argyle in the Tom Landry Classic at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allen's Eagle Stadium
"We've played them a couple of times in the past, and they give us problems because they're big and physical," said Rodgers of Nolan Catholic. "They're tough to handle. It's a program that has done very well in the private sector. They come to the table with a very strong, well-accomplished football team that can take the ball away from you and not give it back."
Argyle and Nolan Catholic have not played since 2012, when the Eagles knocked off the Vikings 28-7.
Argyle is coming off a dominant 16-0 season in 2020, as the Eagles rolled to the Class 4A Division I state championship, winning each game by at least two possessions.
There will be new faces for Argyle this year after losing half of its starters on each side of the ball, but like always, the Eagles have reloaded.
Defensive back Jett Copeland and linebacker Grant Mirabal will lead what is expected to be a stingy Argyle defense that surrendered less than 16 points per game last year.
"I think we need to be able to put some points on the board and then defend it," Rodgers said. "I think we have a good defense, and up to this point, we've looked healthy. We've done a lot of really good things in all aspects of our defense, and I feel like we have to give our offense a short field, get down there, get in the end zone and let the chips fall where they may."
Offensively, Argyle will have plenty of weapons in receiver Hayden Stewart and running backs Knox Scoggins and Peyton Shoemake.
The only real question for the Eagles is who will start at quarterback.
Rodgers has said it is an open competition between junior Jacob Robinson and senior Zach Ohlemeier, who transferred from Flower Mound Marcus.
Argyle enters Saturday's game as the No. 1-ranked team in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's 4A Division I rankings.
And while there are high expectations for the Eagles like always, Rodgers doesn't expect them to be perfect in Week 1.
"It's the first game of the year," Rodgers said. "Obviously, we're not going to be clean or perfect. We're just going to try to do it a little more consistently than Nolan Catholic does. It's tough to play some kind of opponent like that the first week, but we're up for the challenge. We signed up for it two years ago."