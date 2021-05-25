ARGYLE — By now, Keira Inman has learned to take her classmates’ shock and disbelief at Argyle’s historic season in stride.
Over the last few weeks, the Lady Eagles’ sophomore centerfielder has heard it all as Argyle has made a run to its first-ever region final.
Inman has even heard the skepticism as she was getting onto the bus for a game.
“We’ve had students be like, ‘There’s no way they made it this far. You guys weren’t that good,’” Inman recalled. “I’m just like, ‘Alright.’
“I just thought it was funny. We’ve made it this far. It’s true.”
Argyle (28-10-2) has already accomplished several firsts this year, including winning a district title and tallying the most wins in a single season in school history. The Lady Eagles will cross another first off their list when they clash with No. 1-ranked Iowa Park (37-1) in the Class 4A Region I final later this week.
The three-game series will be played at Bowie High School, with Game 1 set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday. Game 3, if necessary, would be at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Argyle enters the matchup as the No. 3-ranked team in 4A — but it hasn’t always been that way.
To get to this point, the Lady Eagles had to endure several years of growing pains and struggles. From 2015-2020, Argyle went just 53-97-3.
In Argyle coach Kevin Cook’s first year in 2015, the Lady Eagles won just four games.
Those days are long gone now, and Cook wants everyone to know that.
“Come watch them play and throw the ball around,” Cook said. “Come watch them attack it at the plate. Come watch Ava [Edwards] pitch. It’s just at a different level than in the past.
“It’s really special to be the first one to get them up here to this level. That’s what [Argyle athletic director Todd] Rodgers brought me in for — to try and elevate the program. And we have each year.”
Cook has steadily improved the Lady Eagles’ program since he took over seven years ago, gradually building their win totals each season.
Argyle was on track to finish above .500 in 2019-20, but the Lady Eagles’ campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, after over a decade of trials and tribulations, Argyle is finally reaping the rewards of its perseverance.
“I’ve always in 100% jocularity said that softball was my Crock-Pot sport,” said Rodgers, who has been Argyle’s athletic director since April 2003. “It just needed to simmer a long time. There are just a lot of moving parts for a program to grow, and they grow at different rates.
“I’m very proud of where it is right now. We have very dynamic, athletic kids with fabulous attitudes in this program. I can’t always say we’ve had all those ingredients, but we have all those ingredients now.”
From shutdown pitching to powerful bats, Argyle has all the pieces of a championship contender.
The Lady Eagles’ ace, Ava Edwards, has been lights out in the playoffs, especially the last three weeks as Argyle has faced elimination in Game 3.
In those three do-or-die games, Edwards has given up just two runs on six hits while striking out 26. At the plate, Argyle has gotten production from up and down its lineup, including from Inman, who hit a home run in Game 3 against Monahans last week.
“[This season] means a lot to me because I think that all of us have something special,” Edwards said. “Not really until this week did it really sink in. I didn’t know how far we would make it, because this was just my first year playing district. It’s all kind of surreal for me.”
Argyle will need all of its pieces against an Iowa Park team that has won 34 games in a row. The Lady Hawks are giving up just 1.3 runs per game this season and own a staggering 10.1-run average margin of victory.
Cook and the Lady Eagles know they are in for a battle, but they also know they have surprised plenty of people this year.
And even though this is uncharted territory, Argyle is confident it can shock the state again.
“They don’t understand really what this game is,” Cook said of his team. “I’m trying to tell them that, of course, the state tournament is the ultimate thing you’re trying to reach for. But you can’t get there unless you win a region final. Well, you can’t win a region final unless you’re playing in it. And we’re one of the eight [teams] that have a chance. You just don’t get this very often.”