WEATHERFORD — When Argyle coach Megan DeGroot looks back on her team's 2020 campaign, she has plenty of reasons to feel proud.
Despite losing a bulk of its senior-laden roster from last season, Argyle still managed to finish fourth in the highly competitive District 7-4A and make the playoffs.
But the Lady Eagles didn't stop there. Argyle went on to win bi-district and area titles before running into a familiar foe in No. 4 Decatur on Thursday night.
DeGroot knew it would be an uphill battle, but she also knew her team was more than ready for the challenge.
So, like it did all year, Argyle scrapped and refused to quit, but ultimately came up short, falling to Decatur 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Weatherford's ninth grade activity center gym.
"I'm very proud of the girls," DeGroot said. "I think we far exceeded a lot of people's expectations going into this year having a brand new team and a very young team. At one point, we didn't think we were going to make playoffs. But then, as the year progressed we meshed together. And here we are. We went three rounds deep."
Argyle ended the season with a 22-9 overall record and swept Benbrook in the first round before knocking off Iowa Park earlier this week.
That win set up the meeting with Decatur, which swept Argyle in both meetings in 7-4A play.
After Decatur cruised to a 25-11 victory in the first set, it looked as though this match might not be much different.
But Argyle regrouped, and for the remainder of the game, refused to go down without a fight. Decatur took a 13-6 lead in the second set, but Argyle went on an 11-4 run to tie the frame at 17-17.
Decatur erased any hope of an Argyle rally, though, promptly ending the second set on an 8-2 run to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
"They went out there, and I'm willing to bet that they played Decatur the second and third set as hard if not harder than a lot of other opponents are probably going to play them," DeGroot said. "Decatur is a good team. We knew that going in. Are they a state contending team? Absolutely. And I hope that in all honesty they do go and win it. It shows a lot about our girls, and I think we have a lot of good things coming back next year."
With its back against the wall, Argyle came out firing in the third set to try and extend the match.
The two sides were tied at 5-5 before Decatur rattled off five consecutive points to go up 10-5. Argyle was never able to regain control after that, and Decatur went on to seal the victory.
"They run a very fast offense," DeGroot said. "They have lethal weapons at every angle offensively and blocking wise. They truly do. They're a very good team."