Ever since Argyle offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson's older brother, Preston, committed to Oklahoma State a few years ago, Sheridan was determined to play at the next level.
And over the last two seasons, the younger Wilson has quickly emerged as one of the best offensive linemen in the Denton area. Wilson was the 2019 District 7-4A Newcomer of the Year, and in 2020, was the 7-4 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
As a result, Wilson quickly began fielding Division I offers of his own. On Wednesday, Wilson finally fulfilled his lifelong dream, announcing his commitment to Texas Tech via Twitter.
"This has always been a dream for me since Day 1 when I was a little boy," Wilson said. "Especially looking up to my brother and dad -- to see my brother get all these offers and play in college, that really motivated me to go and play, as well."
Wilson will join his brother in the Big 12, and the two will square off against each other next in 2022 when Sheridan arrives in Lubbock.
"I cannot wait to beat him, too," Wilson said. "That's going to be fun, as well."
A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Wilson held offers from North Texas, Washington State, Arizona State, Colorado and TCU, among offers.
Wilson said his decision ultimately came down to between TCU and Texas Tech, but he chose the Red Raiders due to the relationship he forged with the coaching staff.
"When I got up there, they were lovely guys -- good coaches with good values and good Christian men. That's all what I want in a coach. And they build relationships, too, which is really important to me.
"Texas Tech at the end of the day just feels like home."
At 6-4, 275 pounds, Wilson was instrumental in helping Argyle claim the Class 4A Division I state championship last year. The Eagles boasted one of the top offenses in Texas, with Wilson being a major reason why.
And he has every intention on ending his upcoming senior season by going out on top.
"We're going back to back this year," Wilson said. "That is the expectation I have. One state championship is good, but it isn't good enough. We're shooting for two."